Dulac: Steelers Have First-Round Grade On Shedeur Sanders, Will Be ‘Part Of A Conversation’ At No. 21

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest in the 2025 QB class is undeniable at this point. They have done their homework on most of the class with a particular interest in some of the projected first and second-round players. On Friday, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers have a first-round grade on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Now, he is reporting the same on Shedeur Sanders, but with a caveat.

“They have a first-round grade on Shedeur Sanders. Will he slip that far? I will also tell you this. I’ve been told if the Steelers had the No. 1 pick in the draft, they wouldn’t take Shedeur Sanders because they don’t think that highly of him,” Dulac said via 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann this morning. “They think enough of him at maybe 21, that if other guys — and a few other guys — aren’t on the board, and I expect some of them to be there, particularly defensive linemen, then that will be part of a conversation.

“But I don’t think they will pull the trigger on any first-round quarterback.”

Dulac has been on the first-round defensive lineman train for the past couple years. While I think there is a strong possibility of that happening, I have a hard time with the Steelers pre-draft visits leaving out guys like Walter Nolen and Kenneth Grant.

Their interest in the D-line group was evident starting with the Senior Bowl at the very beginning of this process, but quarterback interest has easily outweighed the D-line over the past few weeks.

Adam Schefter reported this morning that Shedeur Sanders’ potential availability at No. 21 caused a shift in the Steelers’ thinking late in the process. If he’s there at 21, I would be surprised if they pass. But that is what Dulac thinks will ultimately happen. He still believes the team is “all in” on a quarterback in 2026.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor holds the opposite opinion that Sanders will be the pick if he makes it to No. 21 regardless of who is available on the defensive line.

With no second-round pick, the available quarterbacks should be pretty thin by the time the Steelers are on the clock at No. 83 in the third round. The same cannot be said about the defensive linemen. This is one of the deepest D-line groups of at least the past decade.

With quarterback being the premium position that it is, I can’t envision the Steelers passing on a player with a first-round grade if they have the option to take one. Whether that be Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart.