Dulac Reveals The Two Players Pittsburgh Considered Drafting Had Top D-Linemen Been Taken

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected DL Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if Harmon, along with defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Kenneth Grant, who went No. 16 and No. 13, respectively, were off the board, the Steelers were prepared to pivot. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said the Steelers would’ve taken North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton or Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.

“I will tell you that was Plan B if none of the three guys I mentioned were available. They were prepared to go running back,” he said. “And so, it would’ve been, obviously they assumed Ashton Jeanty would be gone. So it was going to be Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson. Those would’ve been the options.”

Both Hampton and Henderson came in for pre-draft visits, and Hampton went off the board right after Harmon, being selected No. 22 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was the second running back off the board and widely considered the second-best back in the draft behind Ashton Jeanty, who went No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Henderson wound up being drafted in the second round at No. 38 overall by the New England Patriots, the fourth running back selected after Jeanty, Hampton, and Ohio State teammate Quinshon Judkins (No. 36 to the Browns). Both Hampton and Henderson would’ve been dynamic additions for the Steelers offense, with Henderson excelling as a receiver and a home run hitter who is also a sound pass protector.

Hampton would’ve given the Steelers an impressive athlete and a potential three-down weapon with good size. He checked in at 5116 and 221 pounds, along with a 4.46 40-yard dash, 10’10” broad jump and 38-inch vertical at the NFL Combine.

Ultimately, Harmon remained on the board, and the Steelers were able to address their biggest need with a defensive lineman who can learn under Cameron Heyward and fill a role immediately as a rookie. The Steelers addressed their running back need in the third round with their next selection, taking Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.

It sounds like the Steelers made improving their running back room, which heading into the draft consisted of Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Cordarrelle Patterson, a major focus. That’s not a huge surprise given the Steelers hosted nine running backs on pre-draft visits and lost RB Najee Harris this offseason, but it is at least notable that they would’ve considered the position in the first round had their top defensive line options been off the board.

Ultimately, the Steelers were able to address both needs with their top two picks, but if Harmon was gone, it sounds as if the team would’ve taken its chances with another first-round running back after selecting Harris in the first round in 2021.