Dulac Reveals Partial Details Of Steelers’ Contract Offer To Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers have been waiting on Aaron Rodgers all offseason. That’s why it was such a big deal on Thursday when Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee Show, speaking about his free agency situation for the first time since the new league year began. Friday, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac joined The Rich Eisen Show and spoke about the contract offer the Steelers have on the table for Rodgers.

“Their offer hasn’t changed,” Dulac said. “It’s been on the table. It’s a one-year deal. I can’t tell you exactly what the number is, but it’s not anything that’s gonna blow somebody away. They’re basically waiting for him to make the decision. And they’re willing to wait. But anything he said yesterday was not any surprise to the Steelers.”

💻 @gerrydulac While the @steelers continue their waiting for Aaron Rodgers — what is their plan at QB for the coming years?#NFL #NFLDraft #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/R86Df34I6Y — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 18, 2025

Money doesn’t seem to be an issue for Rodgers. He’s earned a ton of it throughout his career, as a player who’s won four NFL MVP awards. Rodgers even stated as much during his interview yesterday, saying he would play for $10 million.

That amount feels reasonable for Rodgers. He didn’t have a bad year in 2024, but compared to the rest of his career, it does rank as one of his worst statistical seasons. That and the fact that he’s going to turn 42 during the 2025 season makes it easy to see why a team wouldn’t want to make a big financial commitment to him.

Right now, the Steelers seem like the only team ready to make any sort of commitment to him. There have been rumors regarding Rodgers and the Minnesota Vikings throughout the offseason. Rodgers mentioned those during his interview, but nothing he said pointed toward him signing with them this offseason. However, he did speak favorably of his meeting with the Steelers, as well as his workout with their new star receiver, DK Metcalf.

The Steelers had a cheap quarterback room last year. Based on Dulac’s comments, as well as Rodgers’ on Thursday, it seems like they’re following the same plan of action. Rodgers would be another cheap veteran signing, and the Steelers hope it will work out better this year than it did with Russell Wilson if it happens.