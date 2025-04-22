Draft Insider Told Less Than ’50-Percent’ Chance Steelers Take QB Shedeur Sanders At No. 21

The Pittsburgh Steelers could watch Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders go from projected Top five selection at the start of draft season to falling into their laps at No. 21 overall. And according to The Ringer’s Todd McShay, there’s good odds the team passes him on by. Joining the Rich Eisen show Monday, McShay repeated previous comments that Mike Tomlin likes Sanders. But that might not be enough for the team to make him the pick.

“The most recent information I’m getting. Mike Tomlin does like Shedeur Sanders,” McShay told Eisen on his namesake show. “I thought that was the floor. I think it’s a softer floor than people might think though at Pittsburgh. I’ve been told it might not even be 50-percent chance that they take him at 21.”

Entering draft week and little can be said with certainty regarding the 2025 quarterback class. Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. From there, all bets are off. Despite their needs, reports indicate the New Orleans Saints could pass on quarterback at No. 9 and the Steelers could do the same at No. 21.

The PPG’s Gerry Dulac believes defensive line is the team’s priority, only entertaining quarterback if top names like Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, and Michigan’s Kenneth Grant are off the board.

While Tomlin may like Sanders, he doesn’t have pure authority in the room. His power has arguably grown since Kevin Colbert retired but the Steelers always present their decisions as a united front between head coach, general manager, and owner Art Rooney II.

Though said less confidently, McShay believes the Steelers could trade down from No. 21.

“I’ve also been told hey, this is an organization that doesn’t have a second-round pick because of the DK Metcalf trade,” he told Eisen. “Maybe they’re a team that will want to dangle it and trade back. But who is going to want to trade up?”

In the top three rounds, Pittsburgh only has picks at No. 21 and No. 83. They have just six picks for the entire draft and if they don’t acquire any others, it’ll tie for the second-fewest selections the franchise has ever made in a draft. The Steelers made six picks in 2020 and five in 2003.

But as McShay notes, finding a dance partner could prove difficult. Perhaps if Pittsburgh is truly willing to pass on Sanders, a team like the New York Giants or New Orleans Saints would be willing to trade up from the second-round to the Steelers’ spot. It would be a deep drop for Pittsburgh, one they’ve simply never done before, but could produce a bountiful haul for 2025 and possibly picks for 2026.