Draft Analyst Warns Shedeur Sanders May Not Be For Teams With Flawed Rosters

If the Steelers really want to draft QB Shedeur Sanders, they have their work cut out for them. While recent speculation led to a perception that he could slide out of the top 20, that’s no longer likely. Or at least, it is less likely, following the injury news for the New Orleans Saints. With QB Derek Carr likely out of commission for a while, most think Sanders wouldn’t slip past the Saints.

That might be for the best, according to The Athletic draft analyst Nick Baumgardner. In a recent article, he essentially warned that any team not built to fit Shedeur Sanders would likely waste his talents. And the Steelers probably fit that bill, few viewing them as “a quarterback away”.

“If you are truly thinking about taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 or No. 3 (or anywhere in the top 10) and your roster is flawed to a point where even a successful rookie QB won’t be enough to fix you in 2025, then you just shouldn’t do it”, he warned.

Of course, the Steelers are drafting at 21, but the same comment about Shedeur Sanders applies. While they were a playoff team, many might argue they have the roster of a top-10-drafting team. They have some blue-chip players like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, but even they are questioned.

“To be clear, I do like Sanders”, Baumgardner added, though he wasn’t addressing the Steelers at all. “I think if he’s drafted by a team with a stable supporting cast around him (not unlike what we saw with Bo Nix last year), he’ll have a chance. But if you put him on a bad team expecting a miracle, you’re running a major risk of stunting his growth”.

Now, the Steelers are not a bad team, but are they the right type of team for Shedeur Sanders? One would hope that they don’t expect him to bear a great deal of similarity to Justin Fields. He doesn’t have nearly the athleticism, but he has much more football intelligence. He is more like Russell Wilson than Fields, if any comparison is necessary.

Already years into their franchise quarterback search, the Steelers held a pre-draft visit with Sanders. They have also met with Jaxson Dart, another quarterback with first-round potential. Certainly, they are not pigeonholed into taking on in the first round. If Sanders were available for the Steelers at 21, though, it sure would be an interesting pick.

Now, Baumgardner’s co-author did say that he thinks the Steelers are the best fit for Shedeur Sanders. Based on his comments, I don’t know that Baumgardner would agree. That all depends on how you view the Steelers, where they are, and where they’re heading.