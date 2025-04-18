Draft Analyst: ‘Very Good Bet’ Shedeur Sanders Is Steelers First-Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit last week, and the interest in Sanders seems to be real from the Steelers’ end. Yesterday, Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, one of the top NFL draft analysts, reported that he was told that Mike Tomlin really likes Shedeur Sanders and could push to draft him. He followed up on that during an appearance on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan and said that Pittsburgh selecting Sanders in the first round is a “very good bet.”

“One thing that became apparent is it seems like Mike Tomlin is in favor of selecting Shedeur Sanders. Likes him personally…Shedeur Sanders is a very good bet to be their selection at 21.”

Pauline also added that he’d be “surprised” if Sanders was selected before Pittsburgh’s first-round selection and doesn’t believe that the New Orleans Saints will select him at No. 9 overall.

It’s not a guarantee that Sanders will be available for the Steelers, with the New York Giants an option to select him at No. 3 overall and the Saints could be an option at No. 9 overall with Derek Carr potentially out for the season due to a shoulder injury. But the Saints have a plethora of other needs, which is why Pauline thinks the team could pass on Sanders.

The Steelers are still waiting for a decision on QB Aaron Rodgers, but even if the team selects Rodgers, quarterback will still be a need for the Steelers as Rodgers is 41 and the Steelers don’t have a long-term solution at the position. Sanders could be an answer, and if the Steelers do sign Rodgers, it will allow Sanders time to develop and also learn from one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Rodgers said that what a team does during the draft won’t affect his plans, so Pittsburgh selecting Sanders wouldn’t take them out of consideration when it comes to signing Rodgers.

Even a month ago, it seemed inconceivable that Shedeur Sanders could fall all the way to No. 21, but it now seems like a legitimate possibility, and it’s one that could wind up working in the Steelers’ favor to give them a legitimate option long-term at the sport’s most important position. While Sanders has his flaws, spending time on the bench and learning before becoming Pittsburgh’s starter could benefit his development and help him become a franchise quarterback.

A lot can still change between now and the first round of the draft on Thursday, but Sanders to Pittsburgh is looking like a very realistic possibility.