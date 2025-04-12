Draft Analyst Thinks Luther Burden III Could Fit Randall Cobb-Like Role With Aaron Rodgers

Coming into the offseason, the wide receiver position was a major need for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because of that, many originally thought of Luther Burden III as an answer in the first round for Pittsburgh.

Then, the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf, which naturally made the receiver position feel like less of a need. Still, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson thinks Burden could serve a specific role with Aaron Rodgers. Wilson and Bryant McFadden did a seven-round mock draft for the Steelers on Friday. They had Burden going to Pittsburgh at the 21st overall pick.

“Luther Burden, don’t overthink it… He can move, play in the slot, has return-ability,” Wilson said. “And he is different than what George Pickens and DK Metcalf are… If it’s Aaron Rodgers, that will be his Randall Cobb.”

Burden is a fun, dynamic player. Before Pittsburgh traded for Metcalf, he was one of the prospects people seemed to be the most excited about in Pittsburgh. He’s fast, which makes him a constant threat to take the top off the defense. At Missouri, he got a lot of looks in the short-passing game, where his athleticism makes him dangerous after the catch. Our own Steven Pavelka took a deeper dive into his game.

Wilson mentions that Luther Burden is ‘different’ than Pickens and Metcalf, and he makes a good point. Metcalf and Pickens are both big receivers who can make tough catches down the field, and they play on the outside. Meanwhile, Burden got a ton of slot-usage at Missouri, so the Steelers could have all three on the field at the same time on a consistent basis. Metcalf and Pickens are both good with the ball in their hands, but it’s fair to say Burden is more explosive than both. He’d be a nice compliment to the receiver room.

When talking about Burden, there are a lot of similarities with Randall Cobb, as Wilson points out. Considering the fact that Aaron Rodgers feels like the most-likely option at QB in 2025, that’s an interesting aspect to think about. Looking at Burden and Cobb’s skill sets, they do a lot of the same things.

Cobb was about as much as you can ask for from a slot receiver. Like Burden, he was a threat after the catch, and both have the short-area speed which makes them tremendous route-runners. Rodgers had a ton of success working with Cobb over the years. If Burden is drafted, it would make sense to expect him to hold a similar role.

With that said, receiver isn’t the biggest need on the roster, thanks to the Metcalf addition. Pittsburgh also has Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson, who didn’t get a chance to make an impact in his rookie year.

The defensive line needs depth, as does running back. Pittsburgh has also shown interest in several QB prospects lately. If Burden is on the board, though, he’d be a fun tool for the Steelers to have in 2025.