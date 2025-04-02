Draft Analyst ‘In Love’ With Idea Of Steelers Picking Jalen Milroe

It seems like the NFL media has all eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers and former New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Will he sign, and when? However, even if Rodgers signs in Pittsburgh, the Steelers will still need to find a long-term answer at the position. Perhaps that could be found in the draft with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Well, according to Colin Cowherd, the Steelers love him and would even take him with their first-round pick. That seems a bit rich for Milroe, but there are certainly traits there. Head coach Mike Tomlin loves to talk about mobile quarterbacks. It’s part of why some question signing Rodgers, but it’s certainly a positive for Milroe. He’s been a phenomenal rushing quarterback for the Crimson Tide, finding the end zone 32 times in the last two years (20 alone in 2024).

ESPN draft analyst Steve Muench loves the idea of the Steelers drafting Jalen Milroe. Part of that is due to the position the Steelers are in, watching and playing a former college quarterback who could run all over the place.

“Think about Milroe and Pittsburgh. I just got to say this: they’ve watched Lamar Jackson and Baltimore,” said Muench on Monday’s episode of The McShay Show. “They’ve had to watch that unfold… When Lamar came out of Louisville, it was ‘this kid’s not accurate enough.’ All the polling and stuff that came out about maybe he’s not a quarterback. All the controversy and the criticisms about him, and they’ve watched him develop into an MVP quarterback. He is unreal. And if you could do that…”

Now, Muench isn’t saying that Jalen Milroe is the second coming of Lamar Jackson. Jackson won the Heisman while at Louisville, scoring 51 total touchdowns in 2016 (30 passing, 21 rushing). Jackson also led the ACC with 3,660 yards passing in 2017. Yet, people were talking about how he should play running back, not quarterback, in the NFL.

All that vanished in Baltimore. Jackson has an MVP award under his belt and has established himself as one of the more electric quarterbacks in the league. Yes, he struggles more often than not against Pittsburgh. However, on the whole, Jackson is an elite quarterback.

Muench is looking at that growth for Milroe’s trajectory. He thinks the Steelers have observed Jackson’s growth in his career and might be thinking they could do the same with Milroe.

Muench also thinks Milroe can help take advantage of the Steelers’ newest offensive weapon.

“One of the things we love about Milroe, I know you talk about it all the time, is the deep ball,” Muench said. “You just went out and got DK Metcalf. You want a quarterback that can get him the ball downfield. Jalen Milroe can do that for you. He’s a guy who can take the top off the coverage. I’m in love with that pick.”

When Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora scouted Milroe, he noted that the deep ball is the best part of his passing game. However, there is a lot of work to be done to improve his accuracy at the other levels of the field. That would be part of the development Muench referred to. But in terms of taking advantage of having both DK Metcalf and George Pickens, Milroe certainly has the arm to do so. And if defenses start dropping back to prevent the deep ball, Milroe also has the legs to punish the defense.

The Steelers’ interest in Jalen Milroe seems legitimate, as he had a pre-Pro Day dinner with Tomlin and the Steelers. It remains to be seen if the Steelers are willing to use their 21st pick, trade back from 21, or trade up in the second to snag him. But count Steve Muench as the latest in a line of analysts who could see Milroe making his NFL home in Pittsburgh.