‘Don’t Think They’re A Playoff Team:’ Analyst Labels Steelers Loser Of NFL Draft Night 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised many people when they passed on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the draft. Instead, they took Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. That position was also a huge need for the Steelers, so it makes sense that they’d target Harmon. However, analyst Jason McIntyre didn’t like the Steelers pick, labeling them losers of Round 1.

“I just don’t get it,” McIntrye said Friday on NFL on FOX’s podcast. “Remember, Steelers don’t have a second-round pick from the [DK] Metcalf deal. Their next pick is 83. So, it’s like, holy hell, the offense is running in mud.

“We passed on a quarterback and now we’ve got to wait like 50 picks before our next pick, unless they trade up, which would forfeit future picks. I don’t get it. I don’t think they’re a playoff team next year.”

McIntyre’s issue seems to be that the Steelers took a defensive player in the first round when they’re offense has struggled so much. However, context is important in this situation.

Look at the Steelers’ current offense. They didn’t need to take an offensive lineman in the first round. They could use a running back, but that position is deep in this draft. The Steelers can probably wait to address that position on Day 2 or 3.

Also, McIntyre brings up the exact reason why the Steelers didn’t draft a wide receiver in the first round. They traded their second-round pick for Metcalf. He gives their offense a huge boost. It’s not like the Steelers didn’t improve their offense at all this offseason.

Quarterback is the Steelers’ most obvious hole on offense. To McIntyre’s point, every quarterback prospect except Cam Ward was available to the Steelers in Round 1. However, they still decided to take Harmon. Only one other quarterback went in the first round. That should say a lot about how weak this class is.

It’s not like the Steelers’ defense is perfect, either. They didn’t lose five-straight games to end last season because of only Russell Wilson. Their run defense was awful. The Baltimore Ravens absolutely crushed them on the ground twice.

Would it have been better for the Steelers to reach on a quarterback instead of fixing their leaky run defense? The Steelers forcing themselves to draft a quarterback in the first round three years ago is how they ended up with Kenny Pickett.

That isn’t to say players like Sanders are the same as Pickett. Maybe one or more of them will be stars. The Steelers don’t only have issues on offense, though. Shoring up their run defense with Harmon is a good idea. Quarterbacks don’t tackle Derrick Henry.