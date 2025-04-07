‘Don’t Make Much Of It’: Kaboly Believes Steelers Just Doing ‘Due Diligence’ On Jaxson Dart

Throughout the pre-draft process, dating back to the Senior Bowl, the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown quite a bit of interest in Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

But for Pat McAfee Show correspondent and longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, he wouldn’t read too much into the interest in Dart, including a pre-draft visit to the Steelers’ South Side facility Friday.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Monday, Kaboly stated that the Steelers are just doing their due diligence on a quarterback available. Kaboly shockingly added that there isn’t enough tape on Dart to really look at, which is the furthest thing from the truth.

“I don’t make much out of it, ’cause everything I heard the week before that is they’re not really interested in the quarterback in the first round,” Kaboly said when asked about the Dart visit, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “However, you know, it depends on how the board breaks and if you find a value at 21, or even if you wanna move back or anything like that, you have to do your due diligence on a guy like that. Because I don’t know how much tape he really had.

“You can look at, he had a couple good games, right? Penn State game, I think. It’s not like he had a ton of it. So, the Steelers are just doing their due diligence, but I still don’t think he gets anywhere near [them].”

For a team that has a clear need at quarterback, both in 2025 and long-term, the work the Steelers are doing on Dart doesn’t seem like simple “due diligence.” The Steelers met with Dart in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl, then held a formal meeting with him at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

After that, assistant GM Andy Weidl attended the Ole Miss Pro Day to get a good look at Dart, and the Steelers hosted him Friday for a visit. That seems like much more than doing due diligence on a player.

Of course, the Steelers have 30 pre-draft visits to host out-of-area prospects, and they were allowed 45 formal meetings at the Combine. Based on the Steelers’ history from a draft perspective, if they are checking those types of boxes with specific players, it’s quite notable.

Dart being on the board at No. 21 overall is another discussion entirely, as is Kaboly claiming that Dart doesn’t have much tape to go off of. That’s absurd, considering Dart played in 45 career games, had 1,307 career attempts and three straight seasons of at least 350 passing attempts.

There’s a real chance he goes in the top 10, especially to a team like the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 overall. But if he’s on the board at No. 21, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dart hears his name called. The Steelers are very clearly doing the work and seem to like him quite a bit.

We’ll see if anything transpires from it, but it seems like more than just “due diligence” like Kaboly is attempting to push.