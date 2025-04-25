‘Don’t Know Where This Is Gonna End’: Cam Heyward Has No Updates On Aaron Rodgers, Preaches Patience

A few weeks after stating on his podcast that he wouldn’t be going on any darkness retreats in an effort to recruit at the quarterback position, Pittsburgh Steelers’ captain Cameron Heyward stated Thursday during a live episode of his podcast “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” from Green Bay that he doesn’t know if Aaron Rodgers is ever going to be a Steeler, and is preaching patience when it comes to the veteran quarterback will ever be a Steeler.
Heyward’s comments came before the Steelers made their first-round pick Thursday night, selecting Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, passing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the process, leaving a significant hole at quarterback.
Previously, when shooting down the possibility of going on a darkness retreat with Rodgers, Heyward had a pointed comment, stating that you either want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don’t. That led to plenty of headlines and attention regarding Heyward and his stance on Rodgers, but that stance has softened in recent weeks.
On Thursday, Heyward preached patience when it comes to the four-time NFL MVP and his future in football.
“No, nothing has happened. I think we’ve talked about it a little bit. I don’t think we give enough patience to people. I think in this day and age with social media and everything, we kind of just expect an answer right there, right now,” Heyward said when asked for an update on the Rodgers situation, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And I don’t know where this is gonna end. I don’t know if he’s ever gonna be a Steeler. I don’t know if he’s already a Steeler, but I think, let’s just show some patience.
The man said he has things going on his private life and I’d like to keep his private his private life.”
Patience is fine and all. That’s what the Steelers have largely shown throughout the process. But at some point — and soon — they need an answer from Rodgers. Based on a report from NFL Insider Josina Anderson late Thursday night after the conclusion of the first-round of the NFL Draft, the Steelers reportedly asked Rodgers for an answer before the draft, and know the answer to that request, though Anderson didn’t follow up and reveal further information in her reporting.
Based on the Steelers passing on Sanders and plugging a giant hole along the defensive line, one can assume that Rodgers stated he was going to play for the Steelers, though there is no guarantees of that until he signs the contract that been on the table for weeks at this point.
For now though, Heyward seems willing to continue to wait for the veteran quarterback.
“I guess,” Heyward added when asked if he was willing to wait.
Some point soon, Rodgers needs to sign, or the Steelers need to move on. The avenues forward without Rodgers aren’t all that enticing, whether that’s trading for Falcons’ QB Kirk Cousins, or Seattle’s Sam Howell. But there are some names available to help round out the room with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and a presumed draft pick at the position.
It’s understandable that Rodgers has some things going on off the field in his personal life that he’s focused on, but he also needs to give his potential team an answer so that they can proceed forward during the busy NFL cycle. That patience is wearing thin.
