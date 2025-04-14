‘Doesn’t The Steelers Make More Sense?:’ Insider Weighs In On Saints Potential Aaron Rodgers Interest

For the past several weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to be the only team in contention for a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. That changed Friday when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury that leaves his 2025 status in doubt. Speculation connected the dots to Rodgers and the Saints, though Rapoport himself isn’t sold on the idea.

“If you’re Aaron Rodgers and you have the option. He couldn’t make a lot of money there, but I believe they could work something out if they wanted to,” Rapoport said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show when asked about the viability of Rodgers and New Orleans. “If you’re Aaron Rodgers, would you rather join the Saints, who obviously do have a quarterback need. Or join the Steelers? I think it’s kinda where it is.”

Squeezed by the cap and with Carr’s large contract already on the books, New Orleans would have less flexibility in getting a deal done with Rodgers. Still, the cap is malleable enough that if there’s a will, there’s a way. The use of void years the Saints frequently deploy could make the math work.

For Rodgers, he’d have to decide if New Orleans gives him the better chance to win than Pittsburgh. Rapoport conceded the Saints will be an improved team but seemed skeptical they’re a stronger fit than the Steelers.

“If you’re Aaron Rodgers, doesn’t the Steelers make more sense to you than the Saints do?”

Rapoport’s leading question was met by a skeptical response from the McAfee crew. But on paper, Pittsburgh is the more competitive team. A franchise always in the playoff race and making the postseason three of the past four years. New Orleans hasn’t advanced since 2020. Offensively, the Saints have targets in WR Chris Olave and RB Alvin Kamara, but Pittsburgh arguably has a better supporting cast.

Still, some will point to a weaker AFC South and chance to play inside a dome as selling points in New Orleans’ favor.

So far, there’s been no reporting of Rodgers considering the Saints, and Rapoport’s comments are merely speculation. But there’s been hardly any news out of Rodgers’ camp since his weekend workout with WR DK Metcalf last month, leaving the NFL world in the dark as the draft sits just 10 days away. Previously, Rapoport said he expected a decision to be made before the draft, but the Saints’ opening coupled with Rodgers’ ever-lasting patience casts doubt on that timeline.