Does Aaron Rodgers Care If Steelers Draft A First-Round Quarterback?

Does Aaron Rodgers care if the Steelers draft a first-round quarterback?

This is increasingly becoming a bigger topic as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft and the situation drags on. Some theorize that Aaron Rodgers is waiting to see if the Steelers draft a first-round quarterback—but does he care? I think it’s fair to question that, especially given that this is a Mike Tomlin team.

The idea is that Rodgers would be concerned that the Steelers might do to him what the Falcons did to Kirk Cousins. Atlanta gave Cousins big money last year, yet still drafted a first-round quarterback. The difference is, though, that the Steelers’ arrangement with Rodgers is intended to be short-lived.

After all, Aaron Rodgers is already 41 years old, the oldest player in the NFL. No matter who signs him whether the Steelers or otherwise, he isn’t playing much longer. Tom Brady played until he was 45, but that is a rare exception.

And if Rodgers plays that well, then the Steelers could always just keep him. After all, Rodgers knows what it’s like to sit and wait, as he did in Green Bay. Would he really mind keeping a rookie first-round pick on the bench because he is playing too well to sit?

I’m not convinced that the Steelers’ potential draft plans have anything to do with Aaron Rodgers’ timeline. I’m actually not even completely convinced that he signed, though it seems more likely than not. Rodgers doesn’t exactly do things “by the book”, so to speak, and he has never experienced free agency before. Even though there are no other active suitors, he is still Aaron Rodgers, and will behave accordingly.

One thing that would be nice to know is what kind of communication is taking place between Rodgers and the Steelers. HC Mike Tomlin has suggested that they speak relatively frequently, but what do those conversations entail?

Publicly, the Steelers have been more than willing to sit back and wait for Rodgers—for the most part. Owner Art Rooney II dropped a couple turds in the punch bowl, saying they are willing to wait for him, but not forever, and that he didn’t anticipate signing a quarterback taking this long. But regardless of what he might say, he and his team are still waiting. The question is why Rodgers is making the Steelers wait, but does the draft hold the answer?

