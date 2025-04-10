‘Do You Think He Cares?’: Schefter Doesn’t Believe Aaron Rodgers Is Worried About Steelers Drafting QB

What is stopping Aaron Rodgers from signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers? It doesn’t seem like there’s a clear answer to that question. At the moment, it looks like the Steelers are Rodgers’ only option if he wants to play in 2025. However, there’s still no deal done. There’s been some speculation that Rodgers is waiting until after the draft, not wanting to sign with the Steelers if they draft a quarterback in the first round. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn’t think that matters to Rodgers, though.

“No,” Schefter said recently on Rothman and Ice when asked if he thinks Rodgers is waiting to make sure the Steelers don’t draft a quarterback in the first round. “Do you think he cares? Do you think that he thinks a rookie quarterback is gonna outplay him or take his job? No.”

Schefter makes a good point. Say what you want about him, but Rodgers doesn’t shy away from competition. When the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round, that only seemed to motivate Rodgers more. He went on to win two more NFL MVP awards.

If he signs with the Steelers, the deal would likely only be for a year or two. Why would Rodgers care if the Steelers spend a first-round pick on a quarterback this year? They wouldn’t be signing Rodgers to be a backup. He’d be coming to Pittsburgh to help the Steelers try to win a Super Bowl this year.

It’s not like the Steelers are lacking in weapons for Rodgers, either. They have DK Metcalf and George Pickens at wide receiver. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are a solid duo at tight end. The Steelers need to replace Najee Harris, but Jaylen Warren is a talented player. Their offensive line has some quality pieces, too. Rodgers would have decent support in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers might not be the same player he once was, but he’s still a talented player. The 2025 quarterback draft class isn’t strong, either. Any quarterback the Steelers might draft likely wouldn’t threaten Rodgers’ status as the starter.

Rodgers has his own reasons for why he hasn’t signed a deal yet. Throughout the years, he’s done things his own way. With this being his first time as a free agent, it isn’t surprising that he’s taking his time to make a decision. It might be frustrating, but that’s the way things are. Maybe the Steelers should draft a quarterback in the first round, though, so that something like this doesn’t happen again next year.