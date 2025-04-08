Do the Steelers even need another wide receiver for 2025?

You might not want to hear this, but the Steelers might already have a full wide receiver room. Increasingly, they seem to be carrying five wide receivers more often than six. The thing is—they already have five wide receivers, by all appearances, so why draft another? This isn’t even regarded as a particularly incredible year for wide receivers, and this is in an era in which every other year seems to draw those accolades.

Bear in mind that this is a question for 2025 and is not intended to address the future beyond that. From that perspective, it’s a legitimate concern, as two of their top five wide receivers will be free agents after this season. Theoretically, the Steelers would like to have another weapon in the pipeline in advance, but only for the right value.

So let’s look at this ostensible wide receiver room. After the Steelers’ trade for DK Metcalf, they have the aforementioned and George Pickens at the top. At least in theory, this combination has the potential to be a top-five duo in the NFL. Behind them, you have Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, and then there is Ben Skowronek.

Austin turned into a decent No. 3 WR last year, and the Steelers hope Wilson can be even better. Provided that Wilson actually pans out, you could do worse to round out your top four receivers. And the Steelers re-signed Skowronek on a two-year contract, so it’s pretty clear they see him making the roster.

If the Steelers enter the season with Metcalf, Pickens, Austin, Wilson, and Skowronek, isn’t that already a full wide receiver room? You can even throw Scotty Miller on top of the pile, giving you some insurance. Prior to last season, both Metcalf and Pickens had been pretty durable throughout their careers, so that’s another plus.

Now, I’m not suggesting that the Steelers should ignore the wide receiver position in the draft. I’m just saying, maybe it’s not such a travesty if they were to come out of it without one. Unless a wide receiver is truly the best player available on the board, perhaps they have bigger needs they ought to address. With only one pick in the top 80, they’re not likely to land an immediate contributor for this year, anyway.

