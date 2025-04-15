Do Steelers View Shedeur Sanders As Potential Franchise Quarterback?

Do the Steelers view QB Shedeur Sanders as a potential franchise quarterback?

Including Shedeur Sanders, the Steelers have done their due diligence in seeking their next franchise quarterback. While they have put in the work, however, that doesn’t mean they have turned up a solution. And whether the opportunity to find out what they think even presents itself is uncertain.

With the Steelers holding the 21st pick in the first round, there’s no telling if they will have a shot at Sanders. He could fall to 21, depending on which reports you choose to believe, or go second overall. If he falls in between, would they entertain trading up for him?

While they have other needs, particularly along the defensive line, the need at quarterback always supersedes any other. In other words, if the Steelers actually see Shedeur Sanders as having franchise quarterback potential, nothing should be off the table. In their eyes, anyway—most fans seem to think differently.

But we really don’t know what they think, nor should we. Teams are more than willing to trade up to get their guy at quarterback, unless it’s 2022. Obviously, if the Steelers were to trade up for Sanders, we would have our answer. If they passed on a blue-chip defensive lineman at 21, we would have our answer. But if he’s off the board at 21, we might never know. Even the absence of a trade isn’t necessarily telling, as you need a trading partner to agree to terms.

In addition to Shedeur Sanders, the Steelers have taken a close look at a number of quarterbacks. A lot of them cluster into the middle rounds—but then again, that’s what most of this year’s class is. Outside of Cam Ward, only Sanders and Jaxson Dart even receive any first-round buzz. And they don’t have a second-round pick, at least for now, so that hardly matters.

There is not an answer to every question. The Steelers have a massive question at quarterback, but is Shedeur Sanders the answer? More importantly, do the Steelers think he’s the answer? And if they do, what are they willing to do to find out?

