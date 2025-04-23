DK Metcalf ‘Trying To Work My Way From The Ground Up’ As New Kid On Steelers’ Block

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed WR DK Metcalf to a $150 million contract, but he’s bringing his lunchpail to work. His proverbial lunchpail, anyway, in the sense that he is embracing the work ahead. Already active during Phase 1 of the offseason program, he talked about the importance of showing up at this time.

“I’m just trying to get acquainted with my new teammates, so I’m not just showing up during training camp and thinking everybody’s just going to let me just walk in”, Metcalf told Teresa Varley for the Steelers’ website. “I’m just trying to work my way from the ground up, trying to get to know everybody, show everybody I’m a hard worker, and try to gain respect and trust from my teammates”.

The Steelers acquired Metcalf, a former second-round pick, from the Seahawks this offseason. They parted with their 2025 second-round pick for that opportunity, then signed him to the largest contract in franchise history. On a five-year, $150 million deal, he has $60 million fully guaranteed, including the first two years. In recent history, he is only the third non-quarterback to earn second-year guarantees from them.

Over six seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf has 6,324 yards on 438 catches for 48 touchdowns. He caught 29 touchdowns in his first three seasons, timed with his pairing with QB Russell Wilson. Over the past three seasons, he has played with Geno Smith, who is not as prolific a player. With the Steelers, of course, Metcalf doesn’t know who he’s playing with yet.

Pittsburgh is still figuring out the quarterback position, you may have heard. The Steelers have an offer for Aaron Rodgers, with whom Metcalf already worked out, but he doesn’t appear close to signing. Perhaps they know something we don’t that convinces them he will, but until there is a signed contract, it’s all guesswork.

Given the investment in DK Metcalf, the Steelers obviously want to resolve the quarterback position sooner rather than later. You don’t want to commit $150 million to a wide receiver and then waste his services with mediocre quarterback play. But he is coming in with the right mindset, ready to work and earn his place like everyone else.

“I don’t think just talking about it is going to move needles or do anything for me”, Metcalf said of establishing his players within the Steelers’ locker room and earning respect. “I think it’s me coming up here, showing my face and really just putting myself in the team setting amongst everybody and in the end, they can really see the type of person that I am”.

The acquisition of Metcalf fueled conversations about the Steelers trading WR George Pickens. To date, they don’t appear to be seriously entertaining that possibility, but they still need a quarterback. Well, they do have Mason Rudolph, but he is not their first choice. If Rodgers doesn’t sign, they may turn to him. In which case, at least Metcalf and company will have had a chance to work with him.