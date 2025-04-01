DK Metcalf ‘Really Excited To Be A Steeler’, Tomlin Says

In WR DK Metcalf, the Steelers made one of the biggest moves in franchise history, but not via free agency. Metcalf still had one year left on his contract, so they had to trade for him. Having failed to do so a year prior, they made sure to bring the deal to the finish line.

The Steelers sent a second-round pick to the Seahawks, receiving Metcalf in return. They then signed him to a five-year, $150 million contract, including the first two years guaranteed. Not only is it the largest contract in team history and the largest APY for a non-quarterback, the contract also marks the first for an outside player to receive second-year guarantees for the Steelers.

While the Steelers were willing to do much to facilitate the acquisition of DK Metcalf, they believe he’s worth it. And that’s partly because he made it clear that he wants to be here. Yes, he has to hold his own on the football field, but he is also committed to the organization.

“His interest in us really made it a fluid endeavor”, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said yesterday of trading for Metcalf. “It’s great to do business with somebody that’s really excited about being a Steeler, and he’s expressed that continually, and as are we about him being a part of us”.

Not that the details don’t make it obvious, but the Steelers also really wanted Metcalf. They don’t part with second-round picks lightly, nor do they unnecessarily entangle themselves in contract negotiations. In the past, they might have sacrificed an opportunity to acquire a player because of their negotiating principles.

Part of the reason the Steelers were willing to do that for Metcalf was because of his commitment. If he was prepared to commit as a Steeler, they were prepared to commit on their end. Now they have the next five years to make the most of it.

Of course, the Steelers are still trying to figure out who will be throwing Metcalf the ball. Signs point to that being Aaron Rodgers, but until he signs a contract, it is a mere assumption. In fact, their new wide receiver has been a part of the recruitment process.

Over the weekend, DK Metcalf worked out with his potential future Steelers quarterback, both already training out west. While the proximity may have been coincidental, the actual arrangement was not. This is the first and likely only opportunity for Rodgers to experience free agency. Apparently, he is trying to do due diligence at every turn to make sure the Steelers are a fit.

Having Metcalf will help land Rodgers, but the Steelers will have him for longer than that. Presumably, if they do find a franchise quarterback during Metcalf’s time here, it will be via the draft. Hopefully, then, they will have at least three or four years together. If not longer.