Dino Tomlin To Participate In Buccaneers’ Rookie Minicamp

Boston College WR Dino Tomlin, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, will participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp, per Ashley Liotus of WTAE.

In other news, sources tell me Dino Tomlin will participate in Rookie Mini Camp with Tampa Bay.@WTAE — Ashley Liotus (@AshleyLiotus) April 28, 2025

It’s a cool full-circle moment for the Tomlin family, as Mike Tomlin’s first stop as a coach in the NFL was with the Buccaneers, where he served as their defensive backs coach from 2001-2005. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said in 2022 via ESPN that he has a good relationship with Tomlin, and now he’ll get a chance to see if his son has what it takes to make the Buccaneers’ roster.

Dino Tomlin began his collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to Boston College ahead of the 2022 season. In his career, he had 40 receptions for 552 yards, with his best season coming in 2023 when he had 24 receptions for 312 yards. At BC’s Pro Day, Tomlin measured in at 5113 and 182 pounds and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash. He also had a 38″ vertical jump, 10’06” broad jump and a 4.37 20-yard shuttle time. That was good for a 6.63 RAS score with great speed and explosion grades. He was originally a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019.

Dino Tomlin is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 6.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1288 out of 3815 WR from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/9k9kOs7RPm pic.twitter.com/1i9pV5FEAa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2025

If Dino Tomlin does make the Buccaneers roster, he’ll be joining one of the most talented receiver rooms in the league. Tampa Bay features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. It would offer him a good opportunity to learn and develop around a lot of talented receivers, especially veterans in Evans and Godwin. He’ll also play alongside Egbuka at Tampa Bay’s rookie minicamp.

Three Boston College players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, with EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku going to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 44 overall pick, while OT Ozzy Trapilo was drafted with the No. 56 overall pick by the Chicago Bears. C Drew Kendall was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 156 overall selection.

Interestingly, both Trapilo and Kendall, like Dino Tomlin, have NFL connections. Trapilo’s dad, Steve, played for the New Orleans Saints, while Kendall’s dad, Pete, played 13 NFL seasons with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Jets and Washington.

It should be a great opportunity for Dino Tomlin to try to work his way onto an NFL roster, and while it’s an uphill battle, growing up with Mike Tomlin as his dad should prepare him for what it takes to succeed in the NFL and the harsh realities of the league at times.