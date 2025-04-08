Devin McCourty Not ‘Comfortable’ Saying Steelers With Aaron Rodgers Would Beat Ravens, Bengals

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the NFL for most of the season. Unfortunately, they completely collapsed to end the year. It was brutal to see, with the Steelers losing their last five games of the year, including their playoff game. This year, they’re hoping to be better than that. It looks like they’ll eventually sign Aaron Rodgers, who could be their best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired. However, former NFL safety Devin McCourty is unsure how good the Steelers can be with Rodgers.

“I would love everything about it, other than the division that they’re in,” McCourty said Tuesday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “I think he makes Pittsburgh better; I think he makes them a contender. But do we sit here, and we say, ‘If he goes to Pittsburgh, they’re gonna beat Baltimore, they’re gonna definitely beat Cincinnati.’ I don’t know. I don’t feel comfortable saying that.”

It’s true that the Steelers are in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The AFC North is a gauntlet, even with the Cleveland Browns looking to rebuild again. Rodgers might not be enough to propel them up the standings.

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the league. Led by Lamar Jackson, one of the NFL’s best players, they’re a Super Bowl contender. The Cincinnati Bengals are a little weaker, with their defense being a major question mark. However, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins give them an electric offense. Any game against the Bengals could easily become a shootout.

Neither of those teams ever seems to be a pushover. Even when they’re missing their stars, they tend to bring their best against the Steelers. Those rivalries fuel each side, making most contests between them physical brawls.

However, it’s not like the Steelers’ roster is anything to scoff at. Their defense faltered to end the 2024 season, but they’ve still got tons of star power. They’ve made some improvements on offense, too. DK Metcalf and George Pickens should give them a dynamic duo at wide receiver. Their young offensive line is poised to take a step forward as well.

The biggest missing piece for the Steelers is a quality quarterback. Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was, but toward the end of last year, he looked more like himself. The Steelers have beaten the Bengals and Ravens with less at quarterback. Their AFC North foes might have franchise quarterbacks, but the Steelers shouldn’t be counted out. They’ve proven they won’t back down to their rivals.