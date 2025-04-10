Despite Steelers Workout, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Signing With Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly hosted free agent WR Terrace Marshall Jr. for a visit on March 25, but two weeks later, Marshall is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Philadelphia is giving Marshall a one-year contract.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Terrace Marshall Jr., sources say, as the former #Panthers, #49ers and #Raiders WR gets a 1-year deal. Contract done by Vince Taylor of @eliteloyaltysp. pic.twitter.com/uNrqct9MfM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2025

A former second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Marshall spent the first three seasons of his career in Carolina before spending time on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad and the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad last season.

In three years in Carolina, Marshall had 67 receptions for 808 yards and one touchdown. He caught three passes for 41 yards last year with Las Vegas. His best season came in 2022, when he hauled in 28 receptions for 490 yards and a score.

Marshall would’ve been a depth piece for Pittsburgh, but as a former second-round pick, there’s some talent to work with. Hence why there’s interest despite a disappointing start to his career. In Philadelphia, he’ll be behind starters A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson, and compete with the likes of Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson for a backup job.

The Steelers brought back Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek in addition to trading for DK Metcalf at receiver this offseason, but they still have a need at the position, especially with George Pickens entering a contract year. It’s a position that the team will likely address in the draft, though adding Terrace Marshall wouldn’t have changed that.

One of Marshall’s biggest issues is his lack of special teams ability, as he has just 14 career special teams snaps. Coming out of LSU, his blend of speed and height was intriguing, measuring in at 6024 and 205 pounds while running a 4.4 40-yard dash. That elevated him into the second round despite never being a standout receiver at LSU, with a career-high 731 yards coming in his junior season. He was, however, a redzone threat for the Tigers, as he had 13 touchdowns his sophomore year and 10 his junior year prior to declaring for the draft.

Philadelphia will try and get Marshall’s physical tools to translate to NFL production as he enters his fourth season in the league, while the Steelers will continue their search for wide receiver depth.