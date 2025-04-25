Derrick Harmon Loses Mother One Day After Steelers Draft Him

After receiving the call from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first thing defensive lineman Derrick Harmon did was go to the hospital and tell his mother. Tiffany Saine was on life support as Harmon shared the news. And according to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Tiffany passed away shortly after Harmon arrived.

Derrick Harmon’s mom, who was on life support, passed away shortly after he went to the hospital and got to tell her he had been drafted by the Steelers. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 25, 2025

Speaking to reporters following the pick, an emotional Harmon shared the news of his mother’s condition. The two have always shared a close bond and their relationship was one reason why he stayed local as a blue-chip recruit, a Detroit native who picked Michigan State over schools from across the country. During Harmon’s freshman season, his mother suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed on one side.

Harmon used a portion of his NIL money to buy her a wheelchair-accessible van.

In 2024, the Big Ten Network produced a feature piece on the two, highlighting their close bond.

You know it had to be a special night for former @OregonFootball DT Derrick Harmon and his mother, Tiffany Saine 🤗@BTNJourney featured the @steelers' first-round pick's bond with his mother, who suffered a stroke in 2022, late last season.#B1GFootball x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/umnxVDj4JH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 25, 2025

“She’s my everything,” he said in the piece, noting that his mother had undergone approximately eight brain surgeries since her stroke.

He made the self-admitted difficult decision to leave home for 2024, transferring to Oregon in order to maximize his football opportunity. Harmon had a breakout season with the Ducks, setting career highs in every major category and parlaying that into becoming the Steelers’ first-round pick Thursday night. ESPN briefly highlighted Harmon and his mother in its post-pick reaction.

Derrick Harmon’s journey to becoming the 21st overall pick by the Steelers was driven by the strength of his mom Tiffany ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rN4p5TavQq — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2025

“That’s my rock, that’s my why,” he said in the ESPN profile.

Hours before the pick, Harmon shared a photo of him and his mother, honoring her prior to the draft beginning.

Derrick Harmon's mother Tiffany has battled health issues throughout her life, including suffering a stroke when Harmon was a freshman. He shared this photo and message with his mom earlier today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qrfuezXPxK — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2025

It makes the last 24 hours bittersweet. A dream realized of being drafted followed by the pain of a devastating loss. Harmon will play his rookie season and all the others with a heavy heart. But based on all the reporting and those who have spoken about his high character, it’s clear his mother raised him well.

UPDATE (3:38 PM): Steelers’ spokesperson Burt Lauten noted the team has not “confirmed” the report after KDKA said as much in a tweet sharing the news. However, Lauten did not deny Dulac’s reporting either but we are sharing this for transparency.