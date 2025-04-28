Derrick Harmon, Kaleb Johnson Given Long Odds To Win Rookie Of The Year

Every year, the NFL gives Rookie of the Year awards to the best first-year player on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. With the Pittsburgh Steelers often drafting toward the end of the first round, it’s harder for them than most to find players who will really emerge in their first season. This year, their two best options feel like DL Derrick Harmon and RB Kaleb Johnson, Each have long odds to win their respective awards, courtesy of Jordan Dajani with CBS Sports.

Harmon’s odds to win the award are +3500.

Because he’s a burly defensive lineman, Harmon is at a disadvantage. Of the six players with the best odds to win the award given to the top defensive rookie in 2025, five of them are edge rushers. The only one who isn’t is the multi-positional WR/CB Travis Hunter, one of the most talented and unique prospects in years.

Defensive Player of the Year awards and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards feel like they almost always go to edge rushers. But Harmon shouldn’t be counted out. He does a lot of things well and got into the backfield consistently at Oregon in 2024. For him to win this award, he’ll need to be more productive once getting there. Harmon had a ton of pressures in college, but struggled to convert them into sacks, with 8.5 through four years.

As for Kaleb Johnson, his odds are the exact same, at +3500.

Johnson feels more likely to win the award, and it’s surprising his odds are this low. With that said, he won’t have it easy. Players at his own position like Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton have more favorable odds. Quarterbacks also tend to win these awards more often than any other position and Cam Ward is tied with Jeanty as co-favorites.

However, Johnson will play in an offense led by Arthur Smith, which should be an excellent scheme for him. With two great deep threats in DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the outside, he won’t be facing as many stacked boxes either. The better his quarterback play is, the more help he gets. Johnson’s no stranger to productivity, either. He tallied 1,537 rushing yards, tops in the Big Ten, and 23 touchdowns during the 2024 season.

So far, most are happy with the Steelers’ first two selections during this draft. Whether either is able to actually contend for the rookie player of the year awards isn’t especially likely. However, both Harmon and Johnson should have a big impact in 2025 and that’s all that matters to the Steelers.