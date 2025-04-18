Depot After Dark: Whisenhunt Resigns, Buggs’ Charges Dismissed, Steelers Celebrate Community Relations

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 17.

WHISENHUNT RESIGNS

Ken Whisenhunt was an important part of the Steelers coaching staff from 2001 to 2006. Most notably, he was their offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006, helping the Steelers win Super Bowl XL. He left them in 2007, but he’s still remained connected to coaching. This year, he was supposed to be the head coach of the Memphis Showboats, a UFL team. However, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

ESPN reported that Whisenhunt has resigned as the head coach of the Showboats. Last month, Whisenhunt took a one-week leave for personal reasons. After that break, it looks like he’s decided to walk away from coaching, at least with the Showboats. We’ll see if Whisenhunt ever coaches at a high level again.

BUGGS’ CHARGES DISMISSED

Isaiah Buggs is a defensive lineman who was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He was with them until after the 2021 season, when the Steelers released him. He bounced around with a few teams before landing with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they released him last year after he ended up in legal trouble. It looks like he could be putting those issues behind him, though.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared a statement on Twitter from Buggs’ attorney. According to the statement, the charges against Buggs have been dismissed. He was charged with cruelty to dogs, but it looks like evidence was presented that exonerated Buggs. Now, he could join a new NFL team, so we’ll see what his future holds.

Statement from free-agent DT Isaiah Buggs’ attorney, Greg Gambril, who says the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office has dismissed the remaining charge against his client. Buggs, who won Super Bowl LVIII with the #Chiefs, is eligible to sign elsewhere immediately. pic.twitter.com/UBfaKhyPh0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2025

STEELERS CELEBRATE COMMUNITY RELATIONS

The Steelers are Pittsburgh’s team and they have a lot of pride in their city. Many of their players do a lot of good work in the community, trying to help where they can. Cam Heyward is a perfect example. Recently, the Steelers held an event to celebrate the work of their partners in the community.

On their Twitter, Steelers Community Relations announced that the team recently held their annual Community Partner Appreciation Breakfast. The point of the event is for the Steelers to thank their partners who help them improve the community. Art Rooney II and Jerome Bettis were in attendance. It’s a nice gesture, and hopefully, the Steelers can continue having a positive impact on Pittsburgh.