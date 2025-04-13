Depot After Dark: Steelers Roast, Welschof At NFL Germany Headquarters, NFL Bans Select Helmets

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 12.

Steelers’ Annual Roast

The Pittsburgh Steelers held the organization’s annual Mel Blount Celebrity Roast on Saturday night. This year, instead of an individual, the 50th anniversary of the team’s 1974 Super Bowl team were the featured guests.

The team’s Twitter/X account shared photos of former teammates and current friends getting back together. They included Art Rooney II, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, and, of course, Blount himself.

Tonight, members of the Super Bowl IX team were honored at the @MelBlountYLI annual celebrity roast for the 50th anniversary of the team's first Super Bowl. 📝: https://t.co/Cw9mBy0YNJ pic.twitter.com/dNzqIA2tb3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 12, 2025

Pittsburgh hoisted their first Lombardi by beating the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl IX.

Welschof Visits NFL Germany Headquarters

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Julius Welschof visited the NFL headquarters in Germany, his home country. He shared multiple photos and videos of himself taking a tour, including holding up this NFL Germany jersey.

Last year, the league officially opened up headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany. Welschof was born and grew up in Germany before moving to the United States around high school to play football. He eventually committed to Michigan before transferring to Charlotte for the 2023 season, signing with the Steelers after the 2024 NFL Draft. Last summer, Welschof served as the team’s international exemption.

NFL Bans Select Helmets

The NFL is updating its helmet selection for the 2025 season. According to The Athletic’s Matt Moret, seven helmet models have been banned by the league. Per Moret, they are the following:

Riddell Foundation

Riddell Speed Icon

Riddell Speed

Riddell Revolution Speed Classic

Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD

Xenith Epic+

Xenith Epic

On the other end of the helmet spectrum, additional helmets have been deemed safe enough that they no longer require wearing Guardian Caps, the soft protective shells mandated to be worn during training camp and padded regular/postseason practice. Helmets that fall under that umbrella include the Riddell Axiom 3D.