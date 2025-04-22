Depot After Dark: Simms’ Mock Draft, Hankins Recalls Steelers Draft Interest, Ravens S Signs Tender

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 21.

SIMMS MOCK DRAFT

The 2025 NFL draft is this week, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a big opportunity to improve their team. There are a lot of rumors that the Steelers could draft a quarterback in the first round. However, they have other big needs. Defensive line is arguably their biggest need after quarterback. Chris Simms had the Steelers address that need in his latest mock draft.

On his Twitter, Simms unveiled the first round of his mock draft. He gave them Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with pick 21. That’s a common selection for the Steelers in mock drafts. Harmon has often been compared to Cam Heyward, making him a good fit for Pittsburgh. However, it sounds like he could slide on draft day, so we’ll see where he actually lands.

My Round 1 Mock Draft.

Yes, I only have 1 QB. Reading the tea leaves, I don’t hear a consensus QB2. If teams see Shedeur, Dart, Shough all in the same Round 2 tier, will they trade a future 1st to move up for one of them? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BrxzsuCor5 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 21, 2025

HANKINS RECALLS STEELERS DRAFT INTEREST

Johnathan Hankins has been an NFL defensive tackle since 2013. Although he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been named an All-Pro, Hankins has put together a solid career as a great run defender. The New York Giants originally drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft. However, it sounds like the Steelers had some interest in him.

On his podcast, Big Time Talks, Hankins recalled his draft-day experience. He believed he would be selected in the first round, and he revealed that the Steelers gave him a call, making him think he could’ve gone to Pittsburgh. However, that didn’t happen. Instead, the Steelers drafted edge rusher Jarvis Jones. In hindsight, they might’ve been better off just going with Hankins.

RAVENS S SIGNS TENDER

Last year, the Steelers faced the Baltimore Ravens three times. Unfortunately, the Steelers only won one of those games. They got crushed in their third meeting, but the Steelers had chances to win in the second matchup. Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington is one of the reasons why Pittsburgh lost. His big hit on Russell Wilson forced a key fumble. It looks like he’s sticking with the Ravens, too.

The Ravens took to Twitter to announce that Washington has signed his restricted free agent tender. As a restricted free agent, it seemed very likely that Washington would return to Baltimore. However, nothing was guaranteed. Now, he’s locked in with the Ravens this year. Maybe next year he’ll really cash in.