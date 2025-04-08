Depot After Dark: Payton Wilson Married, Milroe Workout With Browns, Armstead Retires

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 7.

PAYTON WILSON MARRIED

Payton Wilson was one of the Steelers’ best rookies last year. He was a key part of their defense, adding speed and range. Wilson can still improve in many ways, but he made several big plays for the Steelers. He should have a bright future in Pittsburgh. It looks like he’s also taken a big step in his personal life this offseason.

On Twitter, the Steelers congratulated Wilson on recently getting married. It’s an exciting new chapter of his life. Wilson still has some time before he has to get back to practicing with the team, so hopefully, he enjoys some time with his wife.

Congratulations to the Wilsons!

MILROE WORKOUT WITH BROWNS

The NFL draft is almost here. It’s still pretty unclear who the Steelers will target in the first round. If they don’t sign Aaron Rodgers, maybe they could draft a quarterback in the first round. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe recently accepted an invitation to the draft, so perhaps the Steelers could select him. If he doesn’t go to Pittsburgh, it sounds like he could go to their division rival.

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Twitter, Milroe recently had an “impressive” private workout with the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns almost certainly won’t select Milroe with their first-round pick, they could draft him at the top of the second round. They could even trade into the back of the first round to take him.

Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the #Saints and #Browns that were described as "impressive." He also met with key members of the #Jets offensive staff and the #Steelers — prior to his Pro Day last month.

ARMSTEAD RETIRES

Terron Armstead has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL for years. He was excellent with the New Orleans Saints from 2013 to 2021 and then signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The Steelers are slated to play the Dolphins this year, but it doesn’t look like they’ll face Armstead.

Recently, Armstead announced that he’s officially retiring. The Dolphins wished him well on Twitter, congratulating him on an incredible career. Armstead made five Pro Bowls in his career and was named a Second-team All-Pro once. He was a great player, and now, he’s on to the next part of his life.