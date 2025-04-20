Depot After Dark: Nix’s New Venture, Washington’s Rings, ’98 Draft Class

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Nix’s New Venture

Former Pittsburgh Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix is starting something new. He shared several photos of his new Playa Bowls shop being constructed, and it appears to be on the verge of officially opening.

He appears to have become a franchisee of Playa Bowls, a popular smoothie shop with nearly 300 locations throughout the country. It’s not immediately clear where Nix’s shop will be located (California/Arizona, maybe, based on the background of some of those photos).

Nix received plenty of support from former teammates with replies from Bud Dupree, Arthur Moats, Ramon Foster, Stevan Ridley, and Will Allen in the comments of his post.

Nix played fullback and was a core special teamer for Pittsburgh from 2015-2019, making the Pro Bowl in 2017. He officially retired in 2021.

Washington’s Rings

Tight end Darnell Washington took a trip down memory lane. Sharing this video on Instagram, Washington admired Georgia’s national championship rings.

Washington was part of the program’s last two titles, winning it all in 2021 and 2022. Now, he’ll set his sights on adding a Super Bowl ring, too.

’98 Draft Class

A day late, but Friday, the Steelers highlighted their two picks from their 1998 draft class: two home run selections in LSU offensive guard Alan Faneca and Georgia WR Hines Ward. Faneca was a first-round selection, while Ward was taken in the third.

On this day in 1998, we drafted Alan Faneca (26th overall) & Hines Ward (92nd overall). pic.twitter.com/yypgqJFjKh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2025

Both became pivotal during the team’s rebirth in the 2000s, propelling the Steelers to their fifth Lombardi. Faneca provided the key block for RB Willie Parker’s 75-yard touchdown run while WR Hines Ward was named the game’s MVP, catching five passes for 123 yards, including a long touchdown from fellow WR (and former college QB) Antwaan Randle El.

Faneca is in the Hall of Fame while Ward has been a semifinalist for years. Pittsburgh would love to replicate that level of success this weekend.