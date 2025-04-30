Depot After Dark: Keisel Welcomes UDFA, Aaron Smith Draft Story, Manning Potential College Future

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 29.

KEISEL WELCOMES UDFA

Brett Keisel is one of the most successful seventh-round picks in Steelers history. From BYU, Keisel played for the Steelers from 2002 to 2014, making one Pro Bowl and winning two Super Bowls. It isn’t often that teams hit that well on late-round or undrafted players. Keisel sounds excited for a new Steelers undrafted free agent, though.

The Steelers signed BYU defensive lineman Blake Mangelson as an undrafted free agent. Keisel, a fellow former BYU defensive lineman, welcomed Mangelson to the team on Twitter. Perhaps Mangelson will follow in Keisel’s footsteps and have a successful career in Pittsburgh.

Congratulations Blake! Welcome to Pittsburgh. We have a history of late round, F/A type guys fitting in nicely here. https://t.co/KJ3A3gsKKT — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) April 29, 2025

AARON SMITH DRAFT STORY

Aaron Smith might be one of the most underrated Steelers in recent history. The team selected him in the fourth round of the 1999 draft. He played through the 2011 season, making one Pro Bowl and winning two Super Bowls. However, it sounds like he almost didn’t join the team.

On Summit Church’s YouTube channel, Smith spoke about his draft day story. He recalls being distraught after the Steelers didn’t select him by the end of the third round. It sounds like he was prepared not to get to live out his dream. However, the Steelers would take him shortly after that, and the rest is history.

MANNING POTENTIAL COLLEGE FUTURE

After the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers still don’t have much clarity at quarterback. Unless Will Howard ends up being a big hit, the Steelers likely don’t have their next franchise quarterback. Some fans might be hoping Pittsburgh can target Texas quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, in next year’s draft. However, analyst Lance Zierlein isn’t sure that will be an option.

On his Twitter, Zierlein broke down why he thinks Manning won’t leave college for the draft next year. He makes a compelling argument. With the way the landscape of college football has changed recently, Manning might have more reasons to stay in college. Steelers fans might need to look into some of the other top quarterbacks who could be in the 2026 draft.