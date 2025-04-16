Depot After Dark: Keisel Going To Ireland, Chubb Working Out, Tomlins With Caitlin Clark And Serena Williams

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 15.

KEISEL GOING TO IRELAND

This season, the Steelers will make history by playing an NFL regular-season game in Ireland. It’s a historic event, and it should be awesome for anyone who can attend. However, before that, Ireland is holding another event: a draft party on April 26th. The event is already sold out, and it looks like there will be a special guest there.

Steelers Ireland took to Twitter to announce that Brett Keisel will be in attendance at their draft party. Keisel, a former defensive lineman for the team, is a fan favorite and should make the party even better. Irish Steelers fans should be in for a great time.

Fear the Beard 🚨 We're delighted to announce that Steelers legend and 2x Super Bowl champion @bkeisel99 will be in attendance at our sold out Draft Party on April 26th in @CrokePark 🏈#SteelersIreland@steelers @SteelersUnite pic.twitter.com/FfgR2Vj8xd — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) April 14, 2025

CHUBB WORKING OUT

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was a sensational player before suffering a significant injury in 2023. Since then, he’s looked a little sapped of his powers. Before free agency opened, there was a report that the Steelers were interested in Chubb. Currently, he’s still a free agent, but it looks like he’s still working incredibly hard.

On his Instagram, Chubb posted a video showing him squatting 500 pounds. It’s a good sign that he could be better in 2025 than he was in 2024. If the Steelers don’t find a running back in the draft, they might circle back to Chubb. He seems ready to join a team.

TOMLINS WITH CAITLIN CLARK AND SERENA WILLIAMS

Women’s professional sports are taking a step forward every day. While women’s professional football still has a ways to go, other sports have incredible female athletes who have helped their business grow. Serena Williams did that for tennis; more recently, Caitlin Clark is doing that for women’s basketball. It looks like Mike Tomlin and his wife, Kiya, recently got to meet both of those women.

Kiya Tomlin posted a picture on her Instagram showing her and her husband with Clark and Williams. Williams retired a few years ago after establishing a dominant career in tennis. Meanwhile, Clark is building her own legacy in the WNBA, helping to bring more eyes to the sport. It had to be an extraordinary moment for the Tomlins.