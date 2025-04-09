Depot After Dark: Ireland Draft Party, Hard Knocks Sports Emmy, Steelers Practice Facility Improvements

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 8.

IRELAND DRAFT PARTY

This season, the Steelers will make history by playing in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. The team has deep ties to Ireland, most notably through the Rooney family. The late Dan Rooney was even the United States ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12. It looks like Irish Steelers fans will have another fun even to look forward to in the coming weeks.

As Steelers Ireland announced on Twitter, they’ll be hosting their first-ever draft party. The event will take place on Saturday, April 26 at Croke Park. It should be exciting for Steelers fans who are in Ireland and can attend the event.

We're hosting our first-ever Draft Party in Ireland! ☘️ Come join us on Saturday, April 26th in @crokepark!@aerlingus | Get your tickets now! 👇 — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) April 8, 2025

HARD KNOCKS SPORTS EMMY

Last year, the AFC North was subject to the first-ever version of Hard Knocks covering one division. There were a lot of fun, behind-the-scenes moments for all four teams. That included some cool looks at the Steelers down the stretch. While some fans probably didn’t love getting to see more of the Steelers as they were collapsing, the series is up for a significant accolade.

The NFL released a list of its programs have been nominated for Sports Emmys, and that includes Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North. The nomination is for the long form writing award. We’ll see if the series eventually takes home gold.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North was nominated for a Sports Emmy for long-form writing, per the NFL. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZuNFMm3DlA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 8, 2025

STEELERS’ PRACTICE FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS

For the past two years, the Steelers’ practice facilities have been knocked in anonymous player surveys. They’ve continued to receive poor grades on multiple fronts though looks like the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex is getting some improvements.

Hummer Turfgrass Systems, Inc. took to Twitter to share some videos of work it is doing at the Steelers’ practice facility. According to the company, it is installing a sand grid drainage system. That should help improve the field, and maybe it will even result in the Steelers’ facilities getting better grades in next year’s survey. Hopefully, it helps make the team better, too.