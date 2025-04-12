Depot After Dark: Holcomb Training, Queen Fishing, Thornhill Listening To Renegade

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 11.

HOLCOMB TRAINING

In 2023, Cole Holcomb helped the Steelers rebuild their inside linebacker room. The Steelers signed him to a three-year deal, and for the first few weeks of the 2023 season, it looked like a great decision. Unfortunately, he suffered a major injury during the middle of the year. It caused him to miss the entire 2024 season, too. He recently started training again, and it looks like things are going well.

On his Instagram, Holcomb posted a video that shows off some burst and power. It still looks like he’s got a sleeve on his knee, so he’s probably still working his way back. However, this video is a good sign that he could make it back on the field this year. Hopefully, he gets a chance to prove himself.

QUEEN FISHING

Patrick Queen was the Steelers’ big splash signing last offseason. Spending the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Queen was a productive player. In his first year in Pittsburgh, he wasn’t incredible, but he was still solid. It looks like he’s enjoying his time in the offseason.

Queen took to Twitter to share some pictures of fish he’s caught this offseason. Fishing seems like a big hobby for Queen, and it’s nice to see him having some success. For some players, it can be good to get away from football and clear their minds. With any luck, Queen will have as much luck on the field this year as he’s had fishing.

Off season has been 🔥🐟 almost time to get back to 🏈 pic.twitter.com/txdDLS58lf — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) April 11, 2025

THORNHILL LISTENING TO RENEGADE

This offseason, the Steelers added to their safety room by signing veteran Juan Thornhill. A six-year veteran, Thornhill has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers signed him to a one-year deal, so he’ll likely be trying to prove himself to earn another contract. Despite not being locked into Pittsburgh long-term, it looks like he’s embracing the team’s culture.

Thornhill posted a video on his Instagram captioned with some lyrics to Renegade by Styx. That’s the song the Steelers play in the fourth quarter at home games to pump everyone up. It’s ingrained in their culture, and Thornhill isn’t wasting any time getting used to hearing it.