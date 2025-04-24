Depot After Dark: Hampton Likes Pittsburgh, Heyward Helps Students, Malaki Starks Steelers Fan

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for April 23.
HAMPTON LIKES PITTSBURGH
Who will the Steelers select in the first round of the draft this year? Shedeur Sanders has been a popular name. There are a few defensive linemen they could target as well. However, the Steelers also have a big need at running back. UNC’s Omarion Hampton could be an option for them. It sounds like Hampton wouldn’t mind going to Pittsburgh.
In an interview on CBS Sports’ YouTube channel, Hampton named the Steelers as one team he’d like to join. He also named the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Las Vegas Raiders. Hampton is a powerful back, viewed by many as the second-best running back in the class. He came to Pittsburgh for a top 30 visit, so if he’s on the board, maybe he’ll get his wish and come to Pittsburgh.
HEYWARD HELPS STUDENTS
Cam Heyward had another incredible season last year. Even though he’s likely nearing the end of his career, Heyward still looks elite. He’s also still having a positive impact on the community. A few years ago, he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to show just how much of a stand-up citizen he is. He recently helped some local high school students, too.
Steelers Community Relations on Twitter stated that Heyward’s non-profit organization, The Heyward House, held its annual Suiting Up for Success Soiree. The event celebrates the accomplishments of local high school seniors for their leadership and character. It’s a nice way to promote young people with good attitudes.
MALAKI STARKS STEELERS FAN
The Steelers have several needs that they should address in the 2025 NFL draft. However, safety might be a more underrated need for them. Georgia’s Malaki Starks looks like one of the best safety prospects available. While the Steelers probably won’t draft a safety in the first round, it isn’t impossible. Starks would likely be very happy to end up in Pittsburgh.
Appearing recently on Good Morning Football, Starks stated that he was a Steelers fan growing up. He also mentioned that he loved watching Troy Polamalu. If the Steelers draft him, he’d have a chance at carrying on that legacy at safety. We’ll see if he finds himself donning the Black and Gold.