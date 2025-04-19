Depot After Dark: Funny Danny Smith Story, Pickens Training, Details On SteelHERS Event

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 18.

FUNNY DANNY SMITH STORY

Danny Smith has been a consistent presence on the Steelers coaching staff since 2013. He’s helped their special teams unit make a ton of plays. However, before that, Smith was with the Washington organization from 2004 to 2012. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently told a funny story about Smith when he went to meet with the team during his pre-draft process.

“He was in Washington when I went there,” Newton said recently on his podcast, 4th and 1. “Washington wasn’t going to pick me. He had this picture up in his office, and it was a picture of a barbed wire jockstrap. I said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Barbed wire?’

“It was glaring, like it was sticking out. I’m like, ‘Bro, explain this picture.’ He said, ‘Every single player that plays with me, I have to be able to say that he can put that on and not flinch.’”

It’s a hilarious story that only helps grow the legend of Danny Smith. He’s been coaching in the NFL since 1995, and it sounds like he values toughness over all things. It would be fun to hear if Smith still has that picture in his office. Even if he doesn’t, it doesn’t mean he values the toughness of his players any less.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

PICKENS TRAINING

Last year, George Pickens put together another great season. Although he fell short of 1,000 receiving yards, he still had a huge impact on the Steelers. However, he’s going into a contract year this season. As things stand, he’ll be a free agent next offseason. It looks like Pickens is working hard to make sure he doesn’t disappoint this year.

Route God, who trains several NFL players, posted a video on his Twitter showing Pickens working on himself. Pickens has been training with Route God this season, so maybe he’ll be in for an even bigger 2025. The Steelers’ quarterback situation is unclear at the moment, but Pickens and DK Metcalf might be able to elevate whoever they have under center.

DETAILS ON STEELHERS EVENT

The Steelers have one of the biggest fanbases in the NFL. That includes a healthy number of female fans. Last year, the team held the first SteelHERS Social, an event meant to show appreciation to their female fans. It seemed like a huge success, so the Steelers are bringing it back this year. Team sideline reporter Missi Matthews recently went into a little more detail on the plans for the event this year.

In a video on CBS Pittsburgh’s YouTube channel, Matthews talked about what is slated to happen at this year’s SteelHERS event. It sounds like current coaches and players will be there to answer questions. Matthews also stated that attendees will be able to participate in yoga if they want. For women interested in participating, it should be a lot of fun.