Depot After Dark: Franco In College, Diontae Johnson Praises Big Ben, Steelers Germany Flag Football Camp

FRANCO IN COLLEGE

Franco Harris is one of the greatest players in the Steelers’ history. The Immaculate Reception would’ve never happened without him, which helped launch the Steelers’ dynasty. Before his NFL career, Harris played college football at Penn State. It’s tough to go back and watch footage of those games, but fans can see a clip of Harris making a play in the Orange Bowl.

Landon Tengwall posted a video on Twitter of Harris catching a pass against Missouri in the Orange Bowl in 1970. It just goes to show that Harris always had good hands. That’s part of why he made such an incredible catch with the Immaculate Reception. It’s fun to see Harris back before he ever joined the Steelers.

Penn State & Steelers legend Franco Harris in the Orange Bowl vs Missouri (1970)

DIONTAE JOHNSON PRAISES BIG BEN

Diontae Johnson’s career has been rough since leaving the Steelers. The Carolina Panthers traded him after only a few games. Then, he didn’t really have any impact with the Baltimore Ravens or Houston Texans. Now, he’s a free agent, and it’s unclear if he’ll play in the NFL in 2025. Despite having issues during his time in Pittsburgh, it looks like he still has a lot of love for Ben Roethlisberger.

On Twitter, Johnson commented on a video talking about Roethlisberger with two goat emojis. It’s likely a compliment, saying that Roethlisberger is one of the greatest of all time. Johnson had some of the best years of his career with Roethlisberger, so it makes sense that he’d praise him.

STEELERS GERMANY FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP

The Steelers have one of the biggest fanbases in the NFL. It looks like they’re trying to expand their fandom overseas, though. This year, they’ll make history by playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. The Steelers also recently partnered with a German soccer club and have done another activity in Germany.

On their website, the Steelers announced they’ve hosted the first youth football camp in Germany. Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof, a German-native, was on hand to lead the event. It was likely a nice moment for Welschof, and it sounds like the event was a success. According to the team, over 60 local boys and girls attended the camp. It’s a great way to grow the game in Germany.