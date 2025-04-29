Depot After Dark: Fans React To Will Howard Pick, Johnson Excited To Be Steeler, Foster Likes Yahya Black

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 28.

FANS REACT TO WILL HOWARD PICK

The Steelers’ quarterback room has been lacking this offseason. Before the draft, they only had Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph. However, they added Will Howard, selecting him in the sixth round of the draft. Howard might never be a franchise player, but maybe he’ll grow into a decent quarterback one day. Fan opinions sound split on Howard, too.

CBS Pittsburgh posted a video on YouTube interviewing fans about the Steelers’ selection of Howard. While many sounded hopeful, there wasn’t much optimism that the Steelers’ quarterback problem was solved. That makes sense, though. Not every sixth-round pick is Tom Brady.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

JOHNSON EXCITED TO BE STEELER

Najee Harris might not have been the best running back in the world, but he was a consistent presence for the Steelers. They didn’t replace him in free agency, so running back was near the top of their wish list in the draft. In the third round, they landed Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson. Johnson sounds excited to be a Steeler.

On Twitter, Johnson expressed how happy he is to be part of Pittsburgh’s team. While it’s unclear what role Johnson will have in the Steelers’ backfield, he should be a decent contributor. He was successful in college, and he seems like a good scheme fit for the Steelers. Hopefully, he gives fans plenty of reasons to cheer this season.

So glad to be steeler! i’m going to give steeler nation my all!!!! #GoLers🟡⚫️ #HereWeGo — K2 (@Kj_Superman2) April 28, 2025

FOSTER LIKES YAHYA BLACK

In the 2010s, Ramon Foster was part of one of the best Steelers’ offensive lines in the team’s history. That unit helped keep Ben Roethlisberger upright; Foster was a big part of that. Therefore, he’s got a good idea of what it means to be a Steeler. It sounds like he thinks Yahya Black fits the mold of what the Steelers want.

On his Twitter, Foster stated that Black is the quintessential Steelers pick. He’s probably right, too. Black is a little bit of a throwback along the defensive line. While he doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher, he eats up blocks and should stop the run well.