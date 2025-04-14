Depot After Dark: DT Prospect Rankings, Lawrence Timmons 7-on-7, Bettis Proud Dad Moment

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for April 13.
DT Prospect Rankings
The Steelers figure to dip into the defensive line talent pool, and that could very well end up being in the first round. Football insights made a fun graphic of the last several draft classes of first-round DTs and how the current class stacks up to the others coming out of college.
Derrick Harmon would have the highest missed tackle percentage of any DT in the first round tracked on this chart, which probably contributed to his poor run-stop percentage. He stacks up favorably in pass rush metrics. Kenneth grant rarely misses tackles, but wasn’t very impressive otherwise relative to the rest of the first rounders.
Lawrence Timmons 7-on-7
CB Lawrence “Jay” Timmons, son of former Steelers ILB Lawrence Timmons, is participating in the OT7 league and made an interception over the weekend as he represents Pine Richland High School.
He looks explosive with the ball in his hands via this video shared by NFL+ on X.
Bettis Proud Dad Moment
Jerome Bettis had a proud dad moment with his son Jerome Bettis Jr. playing in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold game. His son is a wide receiver and just joined Notre Dame as a 2024 commit. His father played at Notre Dame before going on to be a Hall of Famer in the NFL.
“I’m just a proud dad,” Bettis said via a video shared by NBC Sports.