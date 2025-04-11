Depot After Dark: Draft WR Turns Himself Into Police, Steelers At Big Night AHT, Roethlisberger And Skenes

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 10.

DRAFT WR TURNS HIMSELF INTO POLICE

The pre-draft process can be a tough time for many prospects. It’s a demanding time in their lives, with many things affecting their draft stock. Unfortunately, it looks like Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond might have seriously hurt his stock. However, this situation might be more serious than just Bond’s draft stock.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on Twitter that Bond recently turned himself into the police for an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. According to Rapoport, he posted bond and was released, but this situation is far from over. It’s an extremely serious matter, and hopefully justice is served.

Former Texas WR and current NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond turned himself in to Frisco (TX) Police last night for a matter related to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, Frisco PD told The Insiders. He posted bond and was subsequently released. pic.twitter.com/QdqtFYjBUh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

STEELERS AT BIG NIGHT AHT

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has built an incredible career after football. He’s a massive media personality now, but it doesn’t look like he’s forgotten about his Pittsburgh roots. A Pittsburgh-native, McAfee recently held a live show in his hometown called Big Night AHT. He had several famous guests, but it looks like there were some other Steelers there that weren’t on camera.

On their Twitter, the Steelers shared a picture showing Brett Keisel and Cam Heyward at Big Night AHT. They’re posing with some other Pittsburgh legends in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. While the Steelers get a lot of love, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been just as successful, and those three players are a big part of that. Also, Heyward got a picture with rapper Snoop Dogg, who’s a massive Steelers fan.

A night aht with the boys pic.twitter.com/DGZsW6Agm1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 10, 2025

ROETHLISBERGER AND SKENES

Although the Pittsburgh Pirates are the most disappointing team in the city, they still have some exciting players. Chief among them is pitcher Paul Skenes. While he hasn’t been in Pittsburgh long, Skenes is building a legacy as one of the best players in the MLB. Appearing recently at Big Night AHT, it looks like Skenes got to interact with Ben Roethlisberger backstage.

On Instagram, a video can be seen of Skenes and Roethlisberger playing catch with a football backstage at the event. Even though Roethlisberger has been retired for a few years, he still threw a good ball at Pat McAfee’s event. Skenes wasn’t as successful, missing two throws. Maybe he could’ve used more practice with Roethlisberger.