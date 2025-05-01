Depot After Dark: Cowboys Rookie Jokes About Steelers, Rookie Minicamp Dates, Bills Sign Former Browns WR

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

COWBOYS ROOKIE JOKES ABOUT STEELERS

The Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most historic rivalries in NFL history. Although the two play in separate conferences, they’ve met in the Super Bowl multiple times, resulting in several intense battles. Offensive guard Tyler Booker, who the Cowboys drafted in the first round this year, grew up a Steelers fan, but seems ready to leave that behind now.

“I grew up a Steelers fan,” Booker said recently on The Next Round’s YouTube channel. “Knowing that rivalry dates back to before I was born and even before my parents were born. I’m a football junkie, I love football. Growing up, watching A Football Life, all I seen was, ‘If you’re a Steelers fan, you’re supposed to hate the Cowboys.’ I’m a Dallas Cowboy now, so I hate the Steelers.”

Booker is clearly joking, but he does have to root for the other side of that rivalry now. It might be awkward if he roots for the Steelers while playing for the Cowboys, especially if the two teams face each other. Unfortunately, the Steelers aren’t scheduled to play the Cowboys this year, so we’ll have to wait to see how Booker feels about playing the team he used to root for.

ROOKIE MINICAMP DATES

The NFL draft has come and gone, but the offseason is far from over. Teams still have several months before reporting for training camp. However, other offseason activities are coming up. Most of their dates were already revealed, but now, Steelers fans have exact dates for when the team will hold rookie minicamp.

According to the NFL, the Steelers’ rookie minicamp will start on May 9 and end on May 11. The event is usually held two weeks after the draft, so those dates make sense. It should be a good first experience for some of the Steelers’ recent draft picks. Undrafted players and players invited to tryouts should also have a chance to make an impression.

Steelers offseason schedule per NFL release: OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 27-29, June 3-5 Mandatory Minicamp:

June 10-12 Rookie Minicamp:

BILLS SIGN FORMER BROWNS WR

The Cleveland Browns had a brutal 2024 season. They’re back to rebuilding after trying to be contenders, with no clear direction at quarterback. Wide receiver Elijah Moore was decent for the Browns, though. He put up 61 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, he became a free agent, and it looks like he won’t be returning to Cleveland.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Moore is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. Moore had previously visited the Bills, and the Browns placed the unrestricted free agent tender on him. That meant that Moore will still count towards the compensatory pick formula for the Browns. It seems like they felt there was a strong possibility that he would sign with the Bills.