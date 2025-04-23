Depot After Dark: Cousins At Workouts, Steelers Partner With Howard Hanna, Players Back To Work

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 22.

COUSINS AT WORKOUTS

This offseason, the Steelers have struggled to add to their quarterback room. They signed Mason Rudolph, but they’re still pursuing Aaron Rodgers. However, it’s unclear if Rodgers will actually return to football. If he doesn’t, the Steelers could pivot to Kirk Cousins. Reports have indicated that Cousins wants the Atlanta Falcons to trade him. However, he’s still with them for the moment.

Tuesday is the first day of Falcons voluntary workouts, and according to reporter Zach Klein on Twitter, Cousins was there with the team. With his trade request out there and players not being required to appear, Cousins could’ve not shown up. It looks like he’s still showing a commitment to the Falcons while he’s there, though.

Per NFL League source… On this very first day of Falcons voluntary workouts… Quarterback Kirk Cousins is with the team. — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 22, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

STEELERS PARTNER WITH HOWARD HANNA

The Steelers partner with many Pittsburgh businesses to help improve their community. While they might seem like just a football team, the Steelers do a lot to improve Pittsburgh. It looks like they’ve got a brand-new partner, too.

The Steelers have officially partnered with real estate company Howard Hanna, according to the business’s YouTube channel. It remains to be seen what the two sides will do as a result of this partnership. Hopefully, it benefits both sides, and more importantly, positively impacts the community.

PLAYERS BACK TO WORK

This week will see the 2025 NFL draft finally arrive. However, it also marks the first time that the Steelers will return to the team facility, signaling that the 2025 season is drawing ever closer. It looks like several players were in good spirits when they returned to work.

On Twitter, the Steelers posted a video showing several players arriving at the team facility. While the team still has many holes left on its roster, hopefully, it can find some solutions in the draft. Their first Organized Team Activities session is set for the end of May, and for everyone’s sake, let’s hope they’ve added another quarterback. That might help give them a clearer direction for this season.