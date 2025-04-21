Depot After Dark: Bettis Trade Anniversary, Mets Player Wants Steelers To Get Rodgers, RB In First Round

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 19.

JEROME BETTIS TRADE ANNIVERSARY

19 years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade that changed the trajectory of their franchise during the 1996 NFL Draft. The team sent a second-round pick in ’96 and a future fourth-round selection to the St. Louis Rams for RB Jerome Bettis and a third-round pick in ’96. Bettis went on to become one of the best running backs in team history, running for 10,571 yards and 78 touchdowns while making two All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls with the Steelers.

He finished his career out with his first Super Bowl victory, which came in his hometown of Detroit at Ford Field in 2005 with a win over the Seattle Seahawks. Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. It was a trade that gave the Steelers one of the best players in franchise history, and Bettis became an icon in Pittsburgh and around the league.

METS PLAYER WANTS STEELERS TO SIGN RODGERS

New York Mets OF Tyrone Taylor is a Steelers fan, and in an interview with Danielle McCartan, a sports radio host on WFAN in New York, Taylor said he wants the Steelers to sign Aaron Rodgers.

“I don’t know about the chances, but I’d be thankful if he was there. He’d help the team a lot,” Taylor said.

While the Steelers might be the favorite to land Rodgers, he gave no assurances that he would even keep playing football during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week. If the Steelers do sign Rodgers though, they’ll be better off for next season, although it still wouldn’t give the team a long-term solution at the position. But Taylor would certainly be happy, even though he admitted he didn’t think he played well with the New York Jets last season.

OMARION HAMPTON MOCKED IN FIRST ROUND

In a mock draft released today by CBS Sports, analyst Garrett Podell has the Steelers selecting North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton.

“North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton crushed the combine and firmly established himself as this draft’s RB2 behind Ashton Jeanty. Pittsburgh let Najee Harris walk in free agency, so it selects Hampton to be the new lead back. That should help out the team’s starting QB nicely in 2025.”

Hampton came to the Steelers on a pre-draft visit, and if the team opts to select a first-round running back, Hampton would likely be the selection. He’s regarded as the second-best running back in the draft behind Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. Defensive line is still a big need for the Steelers in the first round, but running back could still be an option and Hampton would make a lot of sense.