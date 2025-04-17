DeFabo: Steelers Won’t Draft Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Even If Available In Third Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback, and the 2025 NFL Draft class could provide an answer there for them.

Just don’t expect Alabama’s Jalen Milroe to be that guy this year.

At least, that’s how The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo sees things.

In a piece for The Athletic Thursday morning looking at the AFC North alongside Ravens, Bengals and Browns beat reporters, DeFabo predicted that even if Milroe is available in the third round at No. 83 overall, the Steelers won’t draft him.

“For whatever reason, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has generated a lot of buzz in Pittsburgh,” DeFabo writes, according to The Athletic. “Colin Cowherd claimed that an NFL executive told him the Steelers ‘really like’ the mobile quarterback and said, ‘If (at) the 21st pick Milroe’s not taken, Pittsburgh is leaning now and taking him.’ I’m hearing the exact opposite.

“In fact, I’m going to make a bold prediction that if Milroe is sitting there in the third round, the Steelers still won’t draft him.”

DeFabo reported on Feb. 1 that the Steelers believed Milroe would be drafted higher than where they are comfortable taking the risk. That went directly against a report from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Filliponi that stated the Steelers “love” Milroe and some within the organization see him as a franchise quarterback.

Cowherd stated on his show on March 27 that Milroe was a realistic option at No. 21 overall for the Black and Gold.

So, that tells you things are all over the board when it comes to the Alabama quarterback and the Steelers’ potential interest. But DeFabo has been consistent with his reporting on the situation, and doubled down Thursday morning, stating that the Steelers wouldn’t draft Milroe even if he was on the board at No. 83 overall.

Granted, it was part of a bold prediction segment of the article, but DeFabo has been adamant all along that the Milroe buzz with the Steelers doesn’t line up with what he’s heard, so this is noteworthy.

That said, it’s hard to believe that if a QB talent like Milroe is available at No. 83 overall in the third round, the Steelers will pass on him, considering their need at the position and the skill set that he brings as a dual-threat quarterback and a leader.

Milroe measured in at the Combine at 6017, 217 and has a strong right arm and is dynamic as a runner. He put up some impressive numbers in his career, throwing for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns across two full seasons as a starter. He completed 64.3% of his passes, too, but he threw 20 interceptions.