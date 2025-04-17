DeFabo Gives Steelers ‘D’ Grade For 2025 Offseason

Depending on how you look at it, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason could be judged in a variety of ways. They’ve done some nice things and added depth to positions that needed it. Unfortunately, they’ve also had to wait on Aaron Rodgers since the new league year began, which has put a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Steelers insider Mike DeFabo is one of those people. In an article published Thursday by The Athletic, Defabo gave the Steelers a poor grade on their offseason so far.

“The ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga has made it hard to praise anything the Steelers’ decision-makers have done,” DeFabo wrote.

Pittsburgh has made some smart moves. They traded for DK Metcalf, which massively upgraded the receiver room, and they earned praise for that move. The Steelers also made some good additions in the secondary. Darius Slay Jr. is getting up there in age, but can still play and was brought in on a low-risk one-year deal. Brandin Echols and his ability to play nickel corner is valuable as well.

However, the Rodgers’ saga has reigned supreme over everything else the Steelers have done this offseason. It’s hard for the Steelers to make any other big moves without locking down the quarterback position first, especially if the terms of the contract are still up in the air. Furthermore, heading into the draft, things are especially tricky regarding the QB situation.

DeFabo thinks the Rodgers situation is part of a continuously-failed effort by Pittsburgh to finally fix their problem at quarterback. Because of that, he gives them a ‘D’ grade on their offseason.

“The ongoing indecision is an apt metaphor for how Pittsburgh has continued to spin its wheels,” DeFabo wrote. “In the last two years, the Steelers have completely remade the entire QB room. Given the limited options in the draft, we’ll probably be in the same position next year, having the same conversation about an uncertain Steelers QB situation. I give them a D.”

Unfortunately for the Steelers, they’ll continue receive grades like this until they finally find a long-term solution. As DeFabo writes, even if Rodgers comes to Pittsburgh, it’s a problem that’s shifts into the next offseason anyway. In his 40s, Rodgers isn’t a long-term solution by any stretch of the imagination.

That’s part of the reason why some are insistent that Pittsburgh brings in a QB via the draft. At the 21st spot, the team could have somebody like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart fall to them. Pittsburgh could even consider trading up for a quarterback, although that’s inherently a risky maneuver. Or the Steelers could take one on the second or third days of the draft. Either way, until the problem has an answer, the Steelers will continue to receive harsh grades like this one.

On Thursday, Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee show to clear some things up. He mentioned he remains in contact with the Steelers’ organization and spoke highly of Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith, and QB coach Tom Arth. Rodgers also spoke about off-the-field issues in his personal life that have kept him from making a decision on the 2025 season just yet.

Rodgers’ interview aired after The Athletic’s piece was published. DeFabo’s criticisms had more to do with the Steelers’ lack of a long-term plan at the position, though. His argument is that the Steelers will be in the same position next offseason anyway, and that remains true whether Rodgers ends up coming to Pittsburgh or not.