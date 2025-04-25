Darius Slay Reacts To Steelers Picking Derrick Harmon In The First Round

With the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Steelers had their options. Two players they seemed to have interest in were Derrick Harmon and Shedeur Sanders. Luckily for them, both were on the board when they picked. Their interest in Harmon turned out to be real, as the Steelers used their first rounder on him.

One of the newest Steelers, Darius Slay Jr. went live for Bleacher Report alongside Micah Parsons as the two reacted to each pick in the first round. When it came to Harmon, Slay was enthusiastic.

“It makes a lot of sense,” the veteran CB said. “I’m lovin’ it man, to give my boy Cam [Heyward] a break. Just watching them from afar, we played Pittsburgh last year, that was a whole part of the game plan, just watching Cam…He’s gonna teach the hell out of him.”

Clearly, one of the things Slay is most excited about is Harmon’s ability to help Cam Heyward out. The seven-time Pro Bowler turned in an excellent season in 2024, but he’s not getting any younger. With Harmon now in the fold, there’s more youth and depth on the unit.

Harmon was a player who made sense for Pittsburgh all along. It wasn’t hard to see why the Steelers liked him, as he fills a massive need for them. During their five-game losing streak to end the 2024 season, the defensive line got gashed, specifically on the interior.

While he fills a position of need, Derrick Harmon happens to be a terrific fit for Pittsburgh as well. Harmon is built like your prototypical Steelers defensive lineman, one who’s drawing comparisons to Cam Heyward. If Harmon’s career turns out similar to Heyward’s in any fashion, this will be a home run of a pick for Pittsburgh.

With both Harmon and Sanders on the board, Pittsburgh had a tough decision to make. The Steelers ended up addressing their defensive line, which makes sense. As the draft goes forward, their pursuit of a quarterback will remain something to watch.

As of now, the Steelers have five draft picks remaining. They don’t have one in the second round but have one apiece in Rounds 3-7.