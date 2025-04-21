Daniel Jeremiah Thinks Shedeur Sanders Only Goes To Giants Or Steelers In First Round

The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and rumors are flying regarding just about every potential first-round pick. One of those is Shedeur Sanders, who’s been one of the hottest topics over the last two months.

There are a couple of teams in the first round, particularly in the top-10, that could convince themselves Sanders is the right choice. With that said, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah only really expects Sanders to go to the Giants at the third overall pick, or the Steelers at the 21st pick.

“I don’t see a Shedeur team in between those two spots,” Jeremiah said Monday on FS1’s The Herd. “And, maybe you have somebody come back up for him.”

Cam Ward looks like the consensus first overall pick. For the Browns and the Giants, who pick second and third, that presents a difficult scenario. Neither team can say with any sort of confidence that they have their QB of the future on the roster. Still, it would make sense to pass on Shedeur Sanders with players like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter likely available.

The Giants themselves seem split on the decision, as has been reported in recent weeks. While now is the ultimate time for pre-draft smokescreens, the idea of their front office being torn on the decision would make sense. They need a quarterback, but if Hunter or Carter are there, it’s hard to pass on either of them.

What’s most interesting from Jeremiah’s comments here is that he doesn’t see a landing spot between the Giants and Steelers. There are a couple of teams between those two that could make sense. The Raiders already brought in Geno Smith, but maybe they’d prefer to have Sanders learning behind him for a year or two. The Saints have also emerged as a potential landing spot, given Derek Carr’s shoulder injury.

The Raiders and Saints pick sixth and ninth overall, respectively. Even if Sanders slides past New Orleans, that’s still a long way to fall until the Steelers pick at No. 21. With a lack of top-end talent across the board in this draft class, many teams could be looking to move down. That could create a few opportunities for teams to jump up ahead of the Steelers and take Sanders. Or, Pittsburgh itself could make a bold move and trade up.

Jeremiah sounds confident. If he’s right, this situation could play right into the Steelers’ hands. They are finding themselves somewhat hung out to dry by Aaron Rodgers. Yet, they could manage to leave the first round of the draft with their answer at the position after all.