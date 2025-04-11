Daniel Jeremiah Puts ‘A Little Cold Water’ On Rumors Connecting Jalen Milroe To Steelers

Quarterback is currently the biggest question mark for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will they sign Aaron Rodgers? That seems likely, but no deal is done yet. Shedeur Sanders is a name that’s gaining a lot of traction in connection to the Steelers. However, there have also been reports that Pittsburgh really likes Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently addressed those rumors.

“Can I put a little water on that fire?” Jeremiah said recently on his 40s and Free Agents podcast. “So, you talk to people throughout this process. A lot of people are in town during Pro Days and at different times of the year. I talked to somebody who happened to be in the restaurant when the Pittsburgh Steelers were having dinner as it was reported with Jalen Milroe.

“Only the little tidbit that seemed to be left out was there were like six other Alabama players there with them eating dinner. So, I was like, that’s kind of draft season in a nutshell right there.”

That makes sense. Milroe is a very interesting prospect with some analysts speculating that the Steelers could draft him in the first round. That feels a little rich, especially since the Steelers don’t have a second-round pick.

When the Steelers go to Pro Days with a lot of prospects they’re interested in, it’s common for them to take those players out to dinner. They’ve done it multiple times this offseason. It doesn’t mean they’re in love with those prospects. It just means they have interest. With Milroe, that shouldn’t be surprising because the Steelers have shown interest in most of the top quarterback prospects.

If Milroe happens to fall to the Steelers’ pick in the third round, maybe they will draft him. There are things to like about his game. He’s an incredible athlete, and if a team can refine him as a passer, he could be an incredible NFL player. He’s got a high ceiling.

However, it’s unlikely that he’ll slip that deep into the third round. That’s part of the reason some have speculated that the Steelers could draft him in the first round. If they do love him, they’d probably have to use their first pick on him.

Few people are as plugged in during draft season than Jeremiah, and it sounds like he hasn’t heard much to corroborate anything about the Steelers loving Milroe enough to draft him in the first round. Maybe they do, and maybe they will draft him in the first round. That seems very unlikely, though.