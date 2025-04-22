Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hints At ‘Substantive Trades’ In Works. Could George Pickens Be One Of Them?

Earlier today on 93.7 The Fan, Yahoo Sports insider Charles Robinson mentioned that Omar Khan is expected to field calls for potential trades involving WR George Pickens. He also noted the Dallas Cowboys as a potential destination for him. Barely an hour later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones strongly hinted that they are working on a couple of imminent trades.

“We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft. Two pretty substantive trades,” Jones said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris on X. “Been working on today.”

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan spoke about George Pickens today during their pre-draft press conference. They said they are excited to have both DK Metcalf and Pickens on the roster. It really sounded like they weren’t actively trying to shop Pickens.

He also mentioned that he was not necessarily looking to get back into the second round. Even if they trade back in the first round, they are unlikely to net a second-round pick in return. The only way to get into the second round would be to trade Pickens.

The Steelers traded their second-round pick to acquire Metcalf just before the start of free agency. Trading Pickens would only seem to put them right back where they started at the WR position with an abnormally weak group in this year’s draft.

The Cowboys’ main draft needs include running back, wide receiver, and cornerback. Receiver is by far the worst position group of those three in this draft. There are plenty of running backs to be had. The corner class isn’t spectacular, but there is some depth to the group in the middle rounds. A trade to fill their WR need would make a lot of sense.

Jones took a lot of flak last year for stating they were going “all-in” before having a lackluster offseason. The Cowboys then fell flat and missed the playoffs in the 2024 season. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if they made a splashy move, which he seems to be already hinting at. Pickens would certainly qualify as a splashy move.

It is also worth noting that Micah Parsons is due for a new contract that matches or tops Myles Garrett’s record-breaking deal. Could one of the trades that Jones is talking about involve him? We shouldn’t have to wait long to see, as the draft is a natural deadline for working out trades when draft capital holds more immediate value.