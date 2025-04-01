Colin Cowherd: Steelers Potentially Signing Aaron Rodgers Is Using ‘Water Bottle With A House Fire’

The days in free agency have dragged on, and Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. That seems like the most likely ending for this saga, but nothing is done yet. However, Rodgers would probably give the Steelers the best quarterback play they’ve had in years. There’s hope they could improve on what they did in 2024 if they sign him. Colin Cowherd thinks the Steelers have bigger problems than just quarterback, though.

“It’s okay to inherit a quarterback out of their prime, but they can’t be a life preserver,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s The Herd. “Aaron Rodgers, to me, feels like a water bottle with a house fire. Offensively, there’s just nothing there. There’s no identity, Najee Harris said it. There’s no culture.”

It’s true that the Steelers have other issues beyond just quarterback. They shouldn’t expect Rodgers to come in and be their savior. They still haven’t replaced Najee Harris. Their offensive line has a lot of young, promising players, but there’s no telling how the unit will look in 2025.

Also, Rodgers isn’t the same player he once was. He can’t carry a franchise like he used to be able to. That was obvious last year with the New York Jets.

However, the Steelers probably understand all of that. They likely aren’t expecting Rodgers to come in and give them a top-10 offense. He is the best quarterback left on the market, though. Near the end of last season, he started to look more like himself. Maybe another year removed from tearing his Achilles, Rodgers could be better in 2025.

Also, the Steelers aren’t as offensively inept as Cowherd likes to say they are. Yes, Harris talked about how they felt directionless during most of his time there. That should’ve been obvious to anyone who was watching them play, though. Matt Canada’s offense was brutal.

Arthur Smith wasn’t perfect in 2024, but he was definitely a step up from what the Steelers had before at offensive coordinator. His system has been successful in the NFL before. The Steelers have building blocks on their offensive line, most notably Zach Frazier. They also just traded for DK Metcalf, who should give them an instant boost at wide receiver.

If the Steelers can sign Rodgers and make a few more additions, their offense could look solid on paper. Now, whether everything meshes in reality would be a different story. Rodgers wouldn’t be the Steelers’ long-term solution. He could, however, be a nice bridge option while the Steelers continue to find their next franchise quarterback.