Colin Cowherd Questions Whether Omar Khan Is ‘The Guy’ For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a lot of things well this offseason. They’ve added some depth to their secondary and made a big move to acquire DK Metcalf, giving their offense a significant boost. However, there are still problems. They still need help on the interior of their defensive line. And we know all too well their lack of a quarterback. Some of those concerns lead Colin Cowherd to question whether Omar Khan is the right GM for the Steelers.

“You know how some things look the part, but then you get there and they’re not the part?” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s The Herd. “You know it could be a hotel reservation, or a golf course. Certain things, they sell themselves very well, and then you get there, you got a GM in Pittsburgh right now. I’m not sure Omar Khan is the guy. They didn’t do an outside search. He’s been there forever.”

The Steelers did interview outside candidates before promoting Khan to his currently. However, he has been with them for more than two decades, joining the organization in 2001.

Khan’s time as GM has brought a different approach than we’re used to. Khan’s shown aggressiveness at times. In his first draft, he traded up in the first round to select Broderick Jones. His trade and contract extension for Metcalf earlier this offseason is a move we probably wouldn’t have seen from the franchise in years prior.

Now, Omar Khan is waist-deep in one of the more important Steelers offseasons in recent memory. Frustration and pressure are growing after yet another 10-7 season and first-round playoff exit. Perhaps that’s why Khan made the bold move to bring in Metcalf. He admits that all options are on the table leading into the draft. With multiple positions Pittsburgh could address, and the lack of a second-round pick, potential draft-day trades can’t be discounted.

Unfortunately, one of the hallmarks of Khan’s tenure has been the lack of stability at quarterback. He hasn’t held the GM role for that long but has failed to find a long-term answer. Even if Aaron Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, the Steelers still need to find another solution next offseason. Unfortunately, until that position has an answer, Khan will have his critics, like Cowherd.