Clark: Steelers’ 2025 Mock Draft (Final Version)

For this mock, I’ll be looking at what I think the Steelers will do, not what I want them to do. Let’s dive in.

ROUND ONE (21ST OVERALL) – DERRICK HARMON, DL, OREGON

Analysis: The Steelers’ need along the defensive line is clear, and Harmon has made the most sense as a first-round selection for a while. He has the size and length that the Steelers covet at 6044 and 313 pounds with 34 3/8″ arms, and he was productive last season with 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks on one of the best teams in the country. He was also the only first-round caliber defensive lineman who came in for a pre-draft visit, and selecting him here makes a lot of sense.

Others considered: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina, Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina, TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

ROUND TWO (52ND OVERALL) – TRADED AWAY FOR WR DK METCALF

ROUND THREE (83RD OVERALL) – KYLE MCCORD, QB, SYRACUSE

This pick will probably draw some scrutiny, but NFL teams are reportedly higher on McCord than the consensus. He came in for a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, the only quarterback who could be available in this range who did so. He set the ACC record for passing yards last season, he played against high-level competition at Ohio State in the Big Ten, and he was the best quarterback at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where the Steelers were paying a lot of attention to the quarterback group.

It might feel like a reach, but this is where I see the Steelers targeting a quarterback, and McCord makes the most sense.

Others considered: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State, Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State, Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

ROUND FOUR (123RD OVERALL) – DJ GIDDENS, RB, KANSAS STATE

The Steelers will draft a running back; it’s just a matter of when. With nine pre-draft visitors at the position, it’s a clear area the team is focusing on, and Giddens was one of those visitors. He brings a nice blend of size and speed at 6002 and 212 pounds with a 4.43 40-yard dash, and he offers upside as a receiver out of the backfield. He ran for over 1,200 yards each of his last two seasons at Kansas State and has a solid burst.

He can immediately impact Pittsburgh’s backfield and would be a nice complement to Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Others considered: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech, JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss, Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

ROUND FIVE (156TH OVERALL) – ELIJAH ROBERTS, EDGE, SMU

Roberts came in for a pre-draft visit, and I think the Steelers will take another pass-rusher this draft. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both dealt with injuries last season, as did Nick Herbig, and the Steelers could use someone else to get after the passer. Roberts had 17.5 sacks the last two seasons at SMU and is a good fit as an outside linebacker in Pittsburgh at 6035 and 285 pounds.

Others considered: Yahya Black, DL, Iowa, Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M, Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

ROUND SIX (185TH OVERALL, VIA SEAHAWKS) – DONT’E THORNTON JR., WR, TENNESSEE

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni was at Thornton’s Pro Day and worked him out, and for a late-round receiver, Thornton is one of the more intriguing options. He has really good size at 6045 and 205 pounds, and he ran a 4.30 40-yard dash. With George Pickens entering a contract year, Thornton can develop as a backup next year before potentially working his way into a bigger role in 2026 and beyond.

He’s a developmental receiver with elite physical tools who’s a big-play threat, with 25.4 yards per reception last season. He’s the type of player worth taking late, and the connections with Pittsburgh are there.

Others considered: Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia, Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska, Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

ROUND SEVEN (229TH OVERALL) – CRAIG WOODSON, S, CALIFORNIA

Woodson was coached by Steelers defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander at Cal, and Pittsburgh has shown interest in this safety class. While they don’t land one of the top safeties, they add a player who is familiar with the staff and can develop behind Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, and Juan Thornhill. Woodson was solid at the East-West Shrine Bowl and played in a talented secondary at Cal that also featured Marcus Harris and Nohl Williams, two likely draft picks.

Others considered: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon, Jonah Monheim, G/C, USC, Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin